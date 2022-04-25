Florida Collection Agency Proud to Achieve 35 Years of Successful Business
Preferred Group of Tampa, a top HVAC Collection Agency in Florida, is excited to announce that it will be celebrating 35 years of business.
This is a big milestone for both management and the team that works diligently to keep our client happy. We couldn’t be anymore thankful for how much love the community has shown these last 35 years.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preferred Group of Tampa, a top HVAC Collection Agency in Tampa who offer their services in other business type, is excited to announce that it will be celebrating 35 years of successful business this year. This is a milestone that is difficult to achieve, but for the Preferred Group of Tampa's team, one that deserves to be mentioned.
— David Kelley
The industry of performing quality services is one of gratitude, acknowledgement, and valor. Businesses that specialize in bad debt collection and early out collection must maintain tough tasks by handling client's inquiries and staying up to date on changes in the industry. For the last thirty five years, Preferred Group of Tampa has accomplished just that.
“This is a big milestone for both management and the team below us that works diligently to keep our clients happy,” David Kelley said, who is the owner of Preferred Group of Tampa. “We couldn’t be any more thankful for how much love the community has shown us these last 35 years.”
For the past 35 years, the Plumbing Collection Agency, that provides much-needed revenue recovery on extended receivables for customer's account receivable departments in Tampa and surrounding areas, has accomplished it all. Their hard work has been accomplished by Preferred Group of Tampa and because of its team’s immense amount of experience, doing quality service for all their clientele.
“We plan to reach another thirty five plus years of quality business for businesses all over the country,” David said. “Our love for the industry extends beyond just collections… it’s also about building long-lasting relationships with our clients.”
For more information regarding Preferred Group of Tampa, please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (888) 980-0294.
David Kelley
Preferred Group of Tampa
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn