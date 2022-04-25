TAIWAN, April 25 - President Tsai congratulates President Macron of France on his reelection

In response to the reelection of President Emmanuel Macron of France, who on April 24 won the second round of voting in the country's presidential election, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said on April 25 that President Tsai Ing-wen sends her sincere congratulations to President Macron and the people of France on behalf of Taiwan's people and government, and wishes the French government all success in implementing its policy agenda under President Macron's leadership.

Spokesperson Chang noted that, under President Macron's leadership, Taiwan and France have continued to strengthen exchanges in a variety of fields in recent years, and support for Taiwan has consistently grown across French society, as seen in Taiwan's establishment in 2020 of a representative office in Aix-en-Provence, the French Senate's and National Assembly's unprecedented passage last year of resolutions backing Taiwan and our international participation, and Taiwan's first-ever inclusion in the latest version of France's Indo-Pacific Strategy released earlier this year. In addition, at the 2021 G7 summit and at joint foreign and defense ministerial consultations with the Australian and Japanese governments, the French government clearly expressed the importance it places on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, all of which reflects how Taiwan-France ties have become closer and stronger.

Spokesperson Chang said that President Tsai believes Taiwan and France are like-minded, democratic partners who share the values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and respect for human rights, and looks forward to further strengthening the relationship between Taiwan and France under President Macron's leadership, working together to contribute to the welfare of our nations' peoples as well as peace and prosperity across the international community.