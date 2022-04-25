Library of Congress Acquires Papers of Award-Winning Playwright Neil Simon

The Library of Congress has acquired the manuscripts and papers of playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon, the most commercially successful American playwright of the 20th century.

The donation will be announced at a special event with actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, and Elaine Joyce, actor and Simon’s widow, Monday night at the Library. The public is invited to join the event by livestream starting at 7 p.m. ET on the Library’s YouTube channel.

Click here for more information.