Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Delaware During the Civil War: A Political History

Delaware During the Civil War front cover

During the American Civil War, Delaware was just as divided as the rest of the nation. While being home to abolitionists, Underground Railroad conductors, and many volunteers, Delaware was also a border state and resisted the final termination of slavery. Harold Hancock discusses Delaware’s political climate during the Civil War and the social and economic impact of the war on the First State.

Delaware During the Civil War: A Political History – by Harold B. Hancock

 

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

 

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

Delaware Heritage Commission Logo

 

