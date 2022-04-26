Ukraine: Speechly App announces free translation support for refugees
Organisation supporting refugees can use Speechly to converse in their native language with Ukraine and or Russian speaking refugees.
Speechly App today announces support for Ukrainian refugees arriving in countries around the world. As of 12th April, free 120-day licenses will be made available to any public and non-profit organisation supporting refugees who require Ukraine and or Russian translation services. This will include unlimited licenses, so over 100 nationalities can converse in real-time with Ukrainian and Russian speakers.
Speechly App licenses are available free of charge for 120 days, to help organisations establish communication and welfare channels.
Simone Bini, Head of Channel at Speechly, said: “Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine at this traumatic time. As a translation technology provider, the best way we can support them and the support agencies and organisations around the world who are welcoming them into their countries, is to ensure refugees do not have to worry about communicating and to receive the best help and support possible.”
Free Speechly App licenses are already being provided across many local authority locations in the UK, who are preparing to welcome refugees by installing the Speechly App within their established network of Jabra devices, used for telephone, online and onsite conference communication.
James Haworth CEO at FITTS said, “Having developed and tested the Speechly App over a number of years to become highly accurate in translation, we are delighted to see it being offered to support refugees and support workers. I hope the immediacy of the system allows refugees to receive the support they require without delay by overcoming language barriers and bolstering an organisations interpretation resource.”
The Speechly App can be used on Windows devices or Android phones and operated in conjunction with many types of communication devices such as headsets and smart speakers.
To request your Speechly App licenses, either contact hola@speechly.app or visit https://www.speechly.app/refugeesupport.
About Speechly
Speechly is an innovative company that aims to solve one of the biggest problems of our globalised world: real-time translation.
Governments, businesses and international organisations are spending vast sums of money on live interpreters, as the only way to provide real-time translation.
Speechly was launched in September 2020 and is deployed in numerous UK public sector organisations to provide a lower cost and more timely translation service for greater control of their services and resources.
Speechly benefits any organisation where interaction with people who speak different languages is required, and provides an immediate solution to better serve customers and community. This is especially invaluable for education providers as well as policing and emergency clinical care services.
speechly.app
About FITTS
FITTS is an IT services company operating globally that puts people at the heart of what they do. Whether deploying digital, cloud, or security solutions, the first priority is to understand the people – then fit the technology to their needs.
By fitting technology around people – and not the other way round – it’s inclusive, easy to use, and widely adopted. That means businesses everywhere choose FITTS as a trusted partner to deliver innovative end-to-end digital services that are shaped around your business to reduce costs, deliver value and drive lasting change.
FITTS was founded in 2017 in London, UK. Since then, FITTS has become one of the fastest growing providers of its kind, offering a wide range of services, from infrastructure and digital solutions to people-centric business change and technology-based outsourcing.
In 2019 an office in Nairobi was opened due to expansion, welcoming great new talent into FITTS and enhancing their global offering. As a 5 times Microsoft Gold Partner with high profile customers, FITTS are working across many sectors which include the NHS, HM Prisons, EV Charging, finance and insurance and manufacturing and industrial sectors.
FITTS.io
Simone Bini
FITTS Ltd
+44 7763 783629
Simone.bini@fitts.io
