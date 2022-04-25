Author Marilyn Wassmann’s Children’s Book Show Us the Power of Friendship
Story about the cat, her kittens, and the opossum will tickle your heartPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those set on their ways can have a hard time adjusting their habits and routines. After all, they were able to survive this long doing what they’ve always done and there’s no harm in that. But what happens when an unexpected situation leaves one but to open his heart to others in need? And by doing so, he has to say goodbye to the life he used to lead and make room for the needs of others? In The Opossum and the Cat, such is the dilemma that the titular opossum faces and the choice he makes will change his life forever.
Writer, poet, and illustrator Marilyn B. Wassmann was a former art cataloger at the Library of Congress. Upon her retirement in 2011, Marilyn focused her energy on writing and publishing children’s books, and on contributing illustrations and pieces to writers’ groups. She lives with her husband in Hyattsville, Maryland where she continues to write, draw and paint in her spare time.
In The Opossum and the Cat, the life of an opossum set on his ways takes a tumble when he agrees to house a mother cat in labor. With the birth of five cute yet playful kittens, his natural schedule and routine completely changed. Since the naughty little kittens find his tail fascinating, they kept on hanging out with him. However, when the kittens find themselves in danger and their mother nowhere in sight, the opossum has to make the biggest decision of his life: to save the kittens.
Will he succeed in bringing the kittens to safety? Or will he think of their absence as a relief? Find out what happens by getting a copy of The Opossum and the Cat today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter