Children's Book from Author Marilyn Wassmann Reminds Us of the Value of Friendship
Story of two different beings drawn together by friendshipPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—A pregnant cat who suddenly goes into labor finds herself in the unlikeliest of places to give birth: in an opossum’s hole. With the mother cat having nowhere else to go and thinking that his ways won’t be affected by her presence, the opossum lets her and her kittens stay in his hole. Thus begins the heartwarming tale of the friendship between the cat family and the opossum as told in Marilyn Wassmann’s new release The Opossum and the Cat.
Marilyn Wassmann’s inclination to the arts is evident in the life she has led—she earned four degrees: two in art history, another in studio art, and one in library science. These degrees cemented her path as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress, a position she held until her retirement in 2011. With her husband Paul’s support, she ventured into releasing a children’s book entitled What the Wind Blew In. Since its publication, she has been writing children’s books and poetry. She and her husband reside in Maryland with their rabbit, cat, dogs, and some fish.
In her latest book, Ms. Wassmann explores the unlikely friendship between a mother cat’s family and the opossum. With their ways and natural schedule at the opposite ends of the spectrum, no one would think that their connection would be strong enough for the opossum to place himself in danger in order to help the kittens. The Opossum and the Cat show how one can change to accommodate others and the joy that the presence of friends brings in one’s life.
Grab a copy today from your local booksellers and enjoy reading this fun story with your kids!
A book that will inspire people from all walks of life, this book deserves a place on your bookshelf. Grab a copy on Amazon.com or at bookstores everywhere.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter