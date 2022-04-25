Courthouses closed, opening late

The Dunn and Rolette County courthouses will open two hours late on Monday, April 25.
The Divide County Courthouse will be closed to all personnel except the Road Department, Sheriff Department, and Emergency Management until further notice.
