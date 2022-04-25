Governor Wolf Announces $10 Million Investments to Improve 10 Airports through Aviation Transportation Assistance Program

Governor Tom Wolf announced $10 million in state investments to support 12 projects at 10 airports through the Aviation Transportation Assistance Program.

“Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state’s economy moving,” Gov. Wolf said. “These investments will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet current demands, and sustain growth well into the future.”

Pennsylvania has 121 public-use aviation facilities including airports, heliports, and seaplane bases, and these new investments will expand aviation-related operational and economic opportunities statewide.

Following is a by-county list of approved aviation projects:

Allegheny County: Pittsburgh International Airport – $2.4 million for continued Commercial Air Cargo facility development. Development includes aircraft and vehicular access and parking, environmental remediation, and continued site preparation.

Berks County: Reading Regional/Carl A. Spaatz Field – $3 million for Air Operations Hangar Complex Infrastructure to accommodate the growth of an existing airport tenant.

Bucks County: Doylestown Airport – $150,000 for the second phase of repaving and resealing aircraft parking areas and taxiways and $100,000 for the second phase of rehabilitation to hangars on the Northwest area of the airport.

Cumberland County: Carlisle Airport – $524,000 for design and construction of a terminal building to aid in continued economic development.

Jefferson County: DuBois Regional Airport — $215,000 to rehabilitate T-hangar taxiways and apron pavement and $200,000 to rehabilitate administration building and upgrade the existing utilities.

Lancaster: Lancaster Airport – $750,000 to complete corporate hangar infrastructure to accommodate the growth of an existing airport tenant and provide space for a new operation relocating to Lancaster.

Lehigh County: Lehigh Valley International Airport – $1.76 million to continue

terminal connector and security checkpoint expansion and to enhance terminal commercial development connectivity.

Philadelphia County: Philadelphia International Airport – $500,000 for the rehabilitation of baggage tug tunnels to provide a safer, timely, and streamlined baggage operations at PHL.

Snyder County: Penn Valley Airport – $250,000 for rehabilitation of T-hangar doors, roofs, and walls which will extend the life of the existing structure.

York County: Capital City Airport – $150,000 for rehabilitation of airfield hangars roofs and structural reinforcement to repair rusted sheeting.

