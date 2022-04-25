PHILIPPINES, April 25 - Press Release April 25, 2022 Poe: Mga pasahero 'wag pahirapan Nanawagan si Sen. Grace Poe sa mga bus operator na isakatuparan ang kanilang mandato at serbisyuhan ang mga pasahero, matapos ma-stranded ang marami simula noong nakaraang linggo. "'Wag naman natin silang ipitin at pahirapan pa sa pag-aabang, pagbabakasakali at pagpapalipat-lipat ng masasakyan," ayon kay Poe. "Ang pamantayan dito ay masugid na paglilingkod sa mga pasaherong palabas at papasok ng mga probinsya na kandahirap sa pagbubuhat ng kanilang mga bagahe, kapos sa panggastos at walang lugar na matutuluyan sa Metro Manila," paalala ng namumuno ng Senate public services committee. Naglabas ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ng show-cause order sa anim na provincial bus companies para pagpaliwanagin sila sa naturang pagkaka-stranded ng mga pasahero. Nagtakda ang ahensiya ng birtwal na pagdinig sa Mayo 10. Nilimitahan umano ng ilang provincial bus operator ang kanilang operasyon batay sa window hours na alas-10 ng gabi hanggang alas-5 ng madaling araw upang magamit ang kani-kanilang pribadong terminal sa Metro Manila. Nanindigan naman ang mga opisyal ng transportasyon na ang nasabing mga bus ay maaaring bumiyahe sa National Capital Region kahit lagpas na sa naturang mga oras patungo sa mga itinalagang intermodal terminal. Nauna nang nag-ikot ang tanggapan ng senador sa mga intermodal transport terminal, kabilang na sa North Luzon Express Terminal sa Bocaue, Bulacan, kung saan may kakaunting bus at pasahero noong Biyernes. "Ang masakit pa, sa halip na makatipid, mas lumaki ang kanilang gastusin sa paghahanap ng masasakyan," sambit ni Poe. Una nang binigyang diin ng senador ang kahalagahan ng pagtatatag ng seamless connectivity sa pampublikong transportasyon para sa mas mabilis at mas kumbinyenteng pagbiyahe. Dito nakabatay ang episyenteng mga intermodal transport terminal sa mga "istratehikong lokasyon" na madaling puntahan ng mga pasahero. "Dapat isaalang-alang ang interes ng mga pasahero higit sa lahat. Hindi ito maaaring ikompromiso," diin pa ni Poe. Kasabay nito, hinikayat ng senador si Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade na kumumpas para masolusyunan ang mga hamong kinakaharap ng mga pasahero ng pamprobinsyang bus papasok at palabas ng Metro Manila. "Nananawagan tayo kay Secretary Tugade para maisaayos ang mga gusot sa pagbiyahe ng ating mga pasaherong pilit na binubuno ang mahabang oras sa kalsada," saad ni Poe. Poe: Passengers shouldn't suffer Sen. Grace Poe asked concerned bus operators to carry out their mandate accordingly and service passengers, many of whom have been stranded and inconvenienced since last week. "'Wag naman natin silang ipitin at pahirapan pa sa pag-aabang, pagbabakasakali at pagpapalipat-lipat ng masasakyan," Poe said. "The bottomline is to serve our passengers coming to and from the provinces carrying heavy belongings, with meager resources and no home or place to stay in Metro Manila," the Senate public services committee lead reminded operators. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has issued show-cause orders to six provincial buses to explain why passengers were unduly stranded, setting a virtual hearing on May 10. Some provincial bus operators allegedly limited their operations based on the window hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the use of their respective private terminals in Metro Manila. Transport officials maintained that the said buses can ply to the National Capital Region even outside the said hours to their designated intermodal terminals. The senator's team made the rounds of the intermodal transport terminals, including the North Luzon Express Terminal in Bocaue, Bulacan, which had few buses and passengers last Friday. "What further hurts commuters is that they have to shell out more for fares instead of spending less," Poe said. The senator earlier raised the urgency to have seamless connectivity in public transportation to be able to conveniently move people faster. She had also stressed the importance of putting up intermodal terminals in strategic locations for greater access to the public. "We must place the highest interest of commuters above all. This cannot be compromised," Poe said. At the same time, Poe urged Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to take the wheel to ensure that challenges hounding those taking the provincial buses to and from Metro Manila are promptly addressed. "We call on Secretary Tugade to ensure that things work out for our passengers who brave long hours of commuting under risk of peril," Poe said.