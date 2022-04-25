Jason Ezell Joins FlickFusion Video Marketing as VP Partner of Communications
Jason brings a skillset and level of experience that will be incredibly valuable as FlickFusion continues to grow and expand”URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlickFusion Video Marketing has hired Jason Ezell as Vice President of Partner Communications. In his new role, Ezell will maintain and help to build strategic relationships with digital marketing, website and CRM companies in the retail automotive industry.
— Tim James, COO, FlickFusion
“Jason brings a skillset and level of experience that will be incredibly valuable as FlickFusion continues to grow and expand,” said Tim James, FlickFusion’s COO. “We are excited to have him on our team.”
“I always look for the best product in a space, and the technology that FlickFusion has built over the last decade is second to none,” said Ezell. “The automation and customization aspect of its Nucleus platform is huge, making it easy for dealers to draw customers to their websites and inventory pages, and to have those customers become ¬emotionally engaged with the dealership’s inventory and brand.”
Ezell brings more than 30 years of experience in the retail automotive industry to FlickFusion’s executive management team. Ezell began his career in auto dealerships, working his way up from sales into finance and management positions. Ezell then co-founded Dealerskins and Dataium, and helped to grow those companies into recognized brands in the auto industry. Additionally, Ezell has worked in senior executive positions with DealerOn, Autotrader.com and Force Marketing.
Consumer demand for video content continues to soar, with online videos making up 82% of all Internet traffic, according to Cisco. FlickFusion’s Nucleus platform allows auto dealers to create and distribute videos across multiple touchpoints, intuitively delivering the right video to the right buyer at the right time. FlickFusion is partnered with dozens of website providers, CRM and digital marketing vendors, resellers, lot services and video production companies.
For more information visit https://flickfusion.com
About FlickFusion
FlickFusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.
FlickFusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The FlickFusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 4,500 brands and preferred partners.
Travis James
FlickFusion Video Marketing
+1 515-333-4337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn