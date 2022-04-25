National Poll Shows Staffing Shortages Are Hurting Dental Practice Capacity, Leading Dentists to Search for Solutions
We responded to this at TempStars by perfecting our technology to make sure our dental office clients were able to find not only temporary employees, but full-time employees, who were willing to work.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent American Dental Association (ADA) poll has revealed that nearly one-third of all responding dentists report staffing shortages as the cause of an estimated 11 percent unfilled patient capacity.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
The findings, which were part of the ADA Health Policy Institute’s Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry poll, did not surprise the Dr. James Younger - a practicing dentist and Founder/CEO of TempStars, North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service.
“Finding, hiring and retaining a great team has always been a challenge,” said Dr. Younger. “And the pandemic exacerbated the situation, as many hygienists and dental assistants were wary about going to back work. We responded to this at TempStars by perfecting our technology to make sure our dental office clients were able to find not only temporary employees, but full-time employees, who were willing to work.
“Even as we (hopefully) start to see the pandemic because less of an issue, dental offices are still struggling to find team members as many of them have gravitated to work from home opportunities.”
Dr. Younger added that TempStars “has been able to attract hygienists and dental assistants by creating a platform that makes it easier for them to find temporary and full time opportunities with the flexibility people want in their careers now. All this, empowered by the TempStars team who are genuinely committed to improving the work lives of dental professionals.
“What we have created is a platform that caters to both offices and the employees. That’s why we have the most opportunities for hygienists and dental assistants, while giving the offices the most qualified candidates.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 14,000 dental professional members serving over 5,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
