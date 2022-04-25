Galaxy Lending Group Explains the Benefits of the New Conforming Limits for Home Loans in AZ
Galaxy Lending Group Explains the Benefits of the New Conforming Limits for Home Loans in AZSCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Lending Group, a loan lending company that has been gaining popularity for its brilliant customer service, explains how despite the raging increase in home values, the new conforming limits for home loans would work for the benefit of the people planning to buy a house in AZ.
Being a lending group that keeps track of the latest laws and news related to conforming loan provisions, Galaxy Lending Group constantly researches how changes in the market would work for the benefit of their clients.
What Are the Benefits?
The benefits of this change are numerous. The Galaxy Lending Group lists some of them as
● Conforming loans come with lower interest rates compared to non-conforming loans
● Instead of “jumbo loans,” conforming loans are easy to qualify for
● Conforming loans would provide an easier time, and one would not have to delay buying a new home
Conforming loan limits through the broker and correspondent channels include:
● One-unit properties: $647,200
● Two-unit properties: $828,700
● Three-unit properties: $1,001,650
● Four-unit properties: $1,244,850
Galaxy Lending Group continuously keeps raising the standards by providing the best services in Arizona. The loan lending company has earned many amazing testaments from its loyal members, which include:
“My husband and I just finished up a refinance on our home. The team at Galaxy Landing was amazing!!! From Kelli, the nicest receptionist to Harold, who was our loan officer. Harold's two assistances Bev and Alyssa were also amazing and helpful. Especially when it came to us asking questions and then taking the time to explain everything to us. We felt like the whole team truly cared and wanted nothing but the best for us. We will be using them again in the future and referring them to our friends and family.” -Dani J.
“I've had the pleasure of working with Danny Coman for four years now. Having a knowledgeable, well-experienced Loan Officer for my Real Estate clients is a priority of mine. Danny takes the time to thoroughly explain every detail of the loan process to our clients, he ensures they are understanding and comfortable with every step in this milestone purchase. From Home Purchases to Refinances, Danny has proven to deliver and he will do so in a timely manner with an amazing experience” -Julio F.
The company exhibits strong banking relationships with competitive rates and keeps the fee structure fair with no hidden charges. Contact Galaxy Lending Group
immediately take advantage of today's low-interest rates and buy a property that better fits your lifestyle and budget.
About Galaxy Lending Group
Galaxy Lending Group is a well-known company committed to making its client's loans their highest priority. They do this by offering all their customers the financial freedom to pursue all their dreams. As a mortgage lender, Galaxy is well-reputed to work side-by-side with their clients in every moment of their personal and professional growth. They are dedicated to providing only the most exceptional customer service, and they do so by illustrating their integrity, reliability, and experience.
Harold Perkins
Galaxy Lending Group
+1 602-595-1233
