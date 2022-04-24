Submit Release
Tashkent to host INNOPROM. Central Asia International Industrial Trade Fair

UZBEKISTAN, April 24 - Tashkent to host INNOPROM. Central Asia International Industrial Trade Fair

The INNOPROM. Central Asia International Industrial Trade Fair will be held in Tashkent for the second time on April 25-27, 2022.

Over 700 manufacturing companies and business delegations from Russia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Hungary, France, Tajikistan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will take part in the exhibition and business program. The main sections of the exhibition will be related to metallurgy and materials, industrial automation, mechanical engineering and component production.

The business program of the event includes more than 20 specialized sessions on international cooperation in Central Asia, new products and technologies, comfortable urban environment, cooperation in industry, digitalization, automation and advanced technologies, the partnership between Russia and Uzbekistan in the pharmaceutical and medical industry.

Lectures for young specialists and students will be held within the framework of the special project “INNOPROM University”. Heads of large Russian industrial companies, as well as rectors of leading Russian universities, will tell how to manage modern production.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"

