Stevia Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Stevia Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Stevia Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Stevia Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the stevia market size is expected to grow from $675.22 million in 2021 to $739.7 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. As per TBRC’s stevia market research the size is expected to grow to $1,111.91 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to propel the growth of the stevia market in the forecast period.

Want to learn more on the stevia market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5433&type=smp

The stevia market consists of the sales of stevia products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a natural sweetener for food and beverages. Stevia is a non-nutritive or zero-calorie sugar substitute made of steviol glycosides from the leaves of the stevia plant. It has no artificial ingredients and can be used as a natural sugar alternative to reduce calorie consumption.

Global Stevia Market Trends

The development of innovative product variants of stevia is a key trend gaining popularity in the stevia market. Major companies in the market are shifting towards product innovations to strengthen their position in the market and expand their product portfolios. Successful invention fosters additional development, allowing the company to scale and flourish while also ensuring that it meets the needs of its customers.

Global Stevia Market Segments

The global stevia market is segmented:

By Product: Powder, Liquid, Leaf

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Application: Bakery, Dairy Food Products, Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Confectionery, Others

By Geography: The global sugar substitute market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global stevia market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stevia-global-market-report

Stevia Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides stevia global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the stevia global market, stevia global market share, stevia global market segments and geographies, stevia market trends, stevia market players, stevia global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The stevia market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Stevia Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GLG Life Tech Corp., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Cargill Inc., Evolva Holding S.A., Stevia Corp., ADM, PureCircle Ltd., Sweet Green Fields LLC, Biosweet Ventures, Shandong Aojing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co.Ltd, and Hunan Nutramax Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-sweeteners-global-market-report

Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-sweeteners-global-market-report

Fructose Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fructose-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/