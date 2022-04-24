Submit Release
President gets acquainted with a modern shoe factory

UZBEKISTAN, April 24 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the activities of the UzShoes joint venture in the small industrial zone of the city of Karshi.

There is a lot of raw leather in Kashkadarya. During the previous visit to the region, the Head of the state instructed to use this opportunity for the production of leather goods. After that, 4 projects were launched in the region.

The UzShoes enterprise was created in cooperation with Belarusian businesspeople with investments worth $6 million. Equipment from Germany, Italy and Austria has been installed here, 350 people have been employed.

The production capacity of the company is 500 thousand pairs of shoes per year. 10 types of leather shoes are manufactured for men, women and children. These products easily replace imports with their quality and design.

Karshi-made shoes are sold in more than 100 stores in European countries. Agreements have been reached with neighboring countries and India.

The Head of the state examined the process of manufacturing shoes and talked with women working here.

A project on sports education was presented here. The Minister for the Development of Sports reported on the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of the state at a meeting on the development of mass sports among young people on April 1. Officials were instructed to attract foreign specialists and to properly establish selection and the educational process.

Thereupon, the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kashkadarya region has ended. The Head of the state returned to Tashkent.

Source: UzA

