Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market to Grow at a CAGR of 54% During 2021-2026 | IMARC Group

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global blockchain distributed ledger market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 54% during 2021-2026. Blockchain distributed ledger is a decentralized database that is shared and synchronized across multiple sites, institutions, and geographies. It stores and records data and transactions through a peer-to-peer network. Blockchain distributed ledger aids to reduce operational inefficiencies, speed up transactions, lower the risk of fraudulent activities, and benefit the environment by reducing paper use. Consequently, they are primarily employed for making payments, supply chain and compliance management, and trade finance.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blockchain-distributed-ledger-market/requestsample

Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Trends:

Rapid industrial digitization and the widespread adoption of the distributed ledger by various large and medium-sized enterprises to enhance their revenue opportunities are majorly driving the market growth. The use of blockchain distributed ledger allows transparency to financial transactions and eliminates the costs of third-party involvement, which is further catalyzing market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for advanced security solutions to minimize data theft, fraudulent activities and financial losses is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns, there has been a transitional shift in the working culture toward work from home and virtual models. This, in turn, is facilitated the adoption of the technology to virtually manage the data, which is supporting the market growth.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blockchain-distributed-ledger-market

Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Accenture PLC

• AlphaPoint

• Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

• Auxesis Services & Technologies Ltd.

• Digital Asset Holdings LLC

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Intel Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• iXLedger

• NTT DATA Corporation (The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

• Visa Inc.

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Service

Breakup by Type:

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

• Payments

• Smart Contracts

• Supply Chain Management

• Compliance Management

• Trade Finance

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Government and Public Sector

• Manufacturing

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Media and Entertainment

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/industrial-wearable-devices-market-by-product-type-new-technology-key-player-swot-analysis-upcoming-demands-report-2021-2026

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/security-robots-market-by-type-industry-size-top-companies-share-growth-overview-demands-analysis-report-2022-2027

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/meat-processing-equipment-market-analysis-report-2022-2027-industry-overview-growth-rate-by-top-manufacturers-outlook-and-forecast

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-smart-airport-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-13-during-2021-2026-imarc-group

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/wi-fi-analytics-market-size-top-companies-share-industry-overview-growth-rate-marketing-strategy-in-depth-report-2021-2026

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/veterinary-pain-management-market-report-2022-2027-industry-share-size-demands-growth-opportunity-and-forecast

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/green-tea-market-price-industry-share-size-marketing-strategy-segmentation-analysis-report-2022-2027

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.