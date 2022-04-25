Rutland Barracks / First-degree aggravated domestic assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4002142

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: April 24, 2022, at approximately 1937 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland

VIOLATION: First-degree aggravated domestic assault

ACCUSED: Shane Duprey

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 24, 2022, at approximately 1937, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight that occurred in the Town of Rutland. Investigation revealed Duprey threatened a family member with a deadly weapon. Duprey was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was processed and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2022, at 12:30 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.