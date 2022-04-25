Submit Release
News Search

There were 111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,830 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / First-degree aggravated domestic assault

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4002142

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: April 24, 2022, at approximately 1937 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland

VIOLATION: First-degree aggravated domestic assault

 

ACCUSED: Shane Duprey

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 24, 2022, at approximately 1937, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight that occurred in the Town of Rutland. Investigation revealed Duprey threatened a family member with a deadly weapon. Duprey was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was processed and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

 

LODGED: Yes        LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2022, at 12:30 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / First-degree aggravated domestic assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.