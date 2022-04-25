Rutland Barracks / First-degree aggravated domestic assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002142
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 24, 2022, at approximately 1937 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland
VIOLATION: First-degree aggravated domestic assault
ACCUSED: Shane Duprey
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 24, 2022, at approximately 1937, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight that occurred in the Town of Rutland. Investigation revealed Duprey threatened a family member with a deadly weapon. Duprey was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was processed and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2022, at 12:30 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.