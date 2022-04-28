Offistra® Corp Announced the Successful Launch of Its SEC EDGAR Filings API Service
OFFISTRA®, a registered SEC filing agent, expanded service offerings with API Data Feed Service and see growing interest in the product.
The fully working SEC Filings API Widget from OFFISTRA® proved to be a successful solution for Investor Relations Webpage.”HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The API Widget offers a quick & easy solution that doesn't require hours of IT development or data maintenance and can be seamlessly integrated with any website platform within a minute, such as WordPress, WIX or Squarespace for instance, by inserting a code into a webpage HTML. "The main reason why we created the API were our existing SEC Filing clients, from which we have seen a high demand for such solution. Now, the fully working API Widget from OFFISTRA® proved to be a successful solution for Investor Relations Webpage. Likewise, the API certainly helps our clients to improve their corporate websites with minimal efforts" said Robert Cooper, Chief Operating Officer.
— Robert Cooper
Anyone can try a fully functional API Widget on SEC EDGAR Filings API Services* webpage by signing up for one month trial period without any commitment.
In addition to API Widget, as a registered SEC filing agent, Offistra® started to provide consulting services. If you are a Public Company trading on a major stock exchange or Over-the-Counter (OTC) market, filing on a regular basis of financial statements, current reports or Section 16 filings* are required and important, in order to comply with disclosure requirements, maintain transparency and keep investors informed. Besides form filings, Publicly Traded Companies are often requiring assistance with new CIKs applications (Form ID*), maintaining EDGAR Access Codes*, or keeping SEC EDGAR Profiles up to date. Offistra Team* is ready to help, and such services are free of charge for existing clients.
Offistra Team* can be reached at (971) 999-1515 or at info@offistraedgarfiling.com
OFFISTRA® CORP, is a firm specializing in SEC EDGAR Filing services* and Investor Relations solutions.
SOURCE: Offistra Corp.
* Useful links and sources:
• Offistra® Corp - https://offistraedgarfiling.com/
• SEC EDGAR Filings API Services - https://offistraedgarfiling.com/sec-edgar-filings-api/
• Section 16 filings - https://offistraedgarfiling.com/sec-edgar-filing-services/filing-section-16-reports-form3-form4-form5/
• Form ID - https://offistraedgarfiling.com/sec-edgar-filing-services/sec-edgar-registration-form-id/
• EDGAR Access Codes - https://offistraedgarfiling.com/sec-edgar-filing-services/sec-edgar-filer-access-codes/
• Offistra Team - https://offistraedgarfiling.com/contact/
• SEC EDGAR Filing services - https://offistraedgarfiling.com/sec-edgar-filing-services/
Robert Cooper
Offistra Corp.
+1 855-634-7872
info@offistraedgarfiling.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn