Capitaliz - finalist in the 2022 Australian Web Awards for innovation, as it launches in USA
We are so pleased for the fantastic team at Juicebox who have magically turned our 21 step Business Succession and Exit planning IP into this amazing platform Capitaliz”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian Fintech platform Capitaliz has been announced as a finalist in the innovation category of the prestigious Australian Web Awards in the same week the Capitaliz team is flying out to present the platform to the Exit planning summit and the International Business Brokers Association annual conferences in USA.
Capitaliz is wholly owned by Succession Plus Pty Limited. Capitaliz was registered in 2020 and was launched to market in September 2021. Succession Plus Founder, Craig West, pioneered the development of tools and processes specific to exit advice in 2009. The 21-step process has since been utilised by Succession Plus to help over 700 clients maximise the value of their business and achieve a successful exit. Prior to the development of Capitaliz, the 21-Step™ advisory product was bespoke and manually created, which impeded the ability of the product to be distributed at scale. Capitaliz enables the proven process to be marketed internationally, enabling other advisers to achieve consistent results at scale.
Chris Nelson, Managing Director at Juicebox, who has partnered with Succession Plus to build the Capitaliz platform says “True innovation is taking a process that delivers proven value and finding a way to enhance it. We’ve achieved this by digitally transforming Succession Plus’s 21-step value maximisation process, which led to us submitting Capitaliz to the National Web Awards. We’re excited to be in the running as one of the four finalists in the Innovation category.” Juicebox has been working on the platform since 2020 and has also become an investor in the platform.
The Capitaliz platform has industrialised the ability for exit planners to prepare mid-market businesses for exit and succession, delivering valuations, benchmarking, and value improvement solutions through our automated Business Insights Report. The Capitaliz platform dramatically reduces Report production time, increasing business efficiency and profitability for exit advisors.
Craig West, Founder of Capitaliz "We are so pleased for the fantastic team at Juicebox who have magically turned our 21 step Business Succession and Exit planning IP into this amazing platform Capitaliz. I am about to fly out to show it off at the Exit Planning Institute Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona next week where Certified Exit Planning Advisers will see for the first time this new software package which allows advisers to identify, protect, maximise and unlock the equity in the millions of businesses worldwide owned by baby boomers."
The Baby Boomer Age Wave is one of the most documented trends in recent history. It is often touted as the “greatest intergenerational transfer of wealth in human history.” Boomers constitute the highest proportion of midmarket business owners globally, the majority of which face the overwhelming reality they are unprepared for an exit. In 2005, Richard Jackim and Peter Christman estimated the size of this problem in their landmark work, The $10 Trillion Opportunity. 100% of owners will eventually need to exit their business, and a large percentage of them will naturally look to an advisor, broker, or accountant for exit planning advice.
