Capitaliz - finalist in the 2022 Australian Web Awards for innovation, as it launches in USA

Succession Plus is a boutique consulting and advisory firm for mid-market businesses. We combine our deep expertise in Strategic Business Succession and Exit Planning along with 10 years of experience in value maximisation, exit planning, sale of business and Employee Share Ownership Plan. We have developed a suite of tools and resources with unique Intellectual Property and processes to help business owners maximise the value contained within their businesses and achieve a successful exit. Succession Plus also partners with other business, accounting, financial, and legal advisors who are looking to expand their value offering to business clients through succession planning tools.

