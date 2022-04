Hartzell’s AERO Friedrichshafen Presence Focuses on Petroleum and ePowered Flight

Electric-Powered Eviation Alice with Hartzell Props

PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hartzell Propeller will feature the latest iterations of props for petroleum, electric and hydrogen propelled aircraft at AERO Friedrichshafen to be held April 27-30 in Germany. Hartzell’s contingent of propeller specialists, including sales, engineering and executives will be at Exhibit Hall A3-116.“We have active General Aviation propeller technology initiatives underway in every propulsion segment that involve most of leading new aircraft manufacturers,” said company President JJ Frigge. “The full Hartzell Propeller team is looking forward to a great event in conjunction with our European Recommended Service Facilities and Service and Support Centers,” he added.The European support contingent co-exhibiting with Hartzell Propeller includes:EnglandBrinkley AerospaceProptechFranceTechnic AviationGermanyHOFFMANN PROPELLER GmbH & CO., KG.Röder Präzision GmbHNorwayNorrønafly Propeller & PartsSwitzerlandRUAG LtdGAMA Electric Propulsion Innovation CommitteeDuring AERO, Hartzell will be meeting with a number of aircraft manufacturers working in the electric, hybrid space. In addition, the company will take part in General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) Electric Propulsion Innovation Committee (EPIC) meetings. Hartzell’s engineering and sales representatives will participate in the GAMA discussions of this emerging movement.Hartzell has dedicated tens of thousands of engineering and development hours to electric, hybrid and hydrogen powered aircraft since 2019 and it continues to make advancements in tooling, manufacturing processes, and lightweighting materials. Using an innovative blend of sophisticated engineering analytics, certification skills and world-class manufacturing technologies, Hartzell is working closely with several OEMs within these emerging industries to fine-tune their propeller applications.Among the Hartzell props on display will be a Bantam propeller, the company’s lightest weight carbon fiber propellers at the venue. A two-blade Bantam is around 25 pounds, and a three-blade Bantam is only about 35 pounds. Hartzell continues to focus on developing technology in the lower horsepower lightweight arena. A number of new aircraft manufacturers will be displaying Hartzell equipped aircraft in AERO’s indoor static display, including Cirrus, Daher’s TBM and Pilatus.About Hartzell PropellerHartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com