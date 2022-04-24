Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Senator Orrin Hatch

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of former Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah:

“I was saddened to learn of former Senator Hatch’s passing. He was a man of principle and patriotism, someone of great intellect and affability. He was a person of great faith as well, and he poured his faith into his pursuit of both of his passions: politics and music. “Though he was a conservative Republican, he and I found opportunities to work together over the years on important causes, and I enjoyed engaging in that work with him. Chief among them was enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990 and its strengthening in subsequent years. Sen. Hatch was one of those who helped lead that effort with me, alongside the late Sen. Bob Dole, the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, former Sen. Tom Harkin, former Rep. Tony Coelho, and former Rep. Steve Bartlett, among others. I was also honored to partner with Sen. Hatch to help secure funding for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, of which he was a devoted supporter. “Sen. Hatch and I also worked together over the years to ensure that songwriters and musical artists can secure strong copyright protections and benefit fully from their hard work and creativity. Furthermore, when President Clinton nominated Judge Alex Williams as one of the first African-Americans to a federal district-court judge position for the State of Maryland, I appreciated the opportunity to work with Sen. Hatch to ensure a smooth and timely confirmation.

“I join in offering my condolences to Elaine, his wife of sixty-five years, and to his children – Brent, Marcia, Scott, Kimberly, Alysa, and Jess – and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sen. Hatch will long be remembered for his many years of devoted service to Utah, to the United States Senate, and to our country.”