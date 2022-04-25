VIVA CUCINA TO LAUNCH THIS WEEK IN THE EAST VILLAGE
Viva Cucina announced that it will host a grand opening and press party on April 28th
Our goal at Viva Cucina is to introduce ]the next stage of gourmet Italian cooking to offer vegetarian and pescatarian dishes, with some vegan and gluten-free options”NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come enjoy a glass of champagne and selected food items this week to celebrate the grand opening of Viva Cucina.
— Lennon and Justin Iracani
Created by New York restaurateur Tony Iracani and his sons Lennon and Justin, the two-story Viva Cucina features vegetarian-pescatarian Italian cuisine and is located in the East Village of New York City at the corner of 2nd Ave and 5th Street.
WHAT & WHEN:
Grand-opening and press party April 28th beginning at 3:30 PM
WHERE:
85 2nd Ave (corner of 5th St.) (press party on the second floor)
WHO:
1st-floor restaurant open to the public -- a free glass of champagne and selected food items
Press Party:
BY INVITE ONLY 2nd-floor 6 PM - 8 PM RSVP to tloria@nycfoodphoto.com
Asked why a new venue, Tony noted that “After serving healthy Italian food and pizza in Manhattan since 1992, we’re happy to return to the East Village with a more upscale dining experience.”
MORE ABOUT VIVA CUCINA
Viva Cucina is the next stage of Gourmet Italian cooking that offers the ultimate Italian vegetarian and pescatarian cuisine. Its menu has a healthier focus on plant-based, nutrient-dense foods, using dairy substitutes as much as possible. Also, it uses the freshest, healthiest ingredients available: mostly local and organic.
The restaurant does NOT use any artificial flavorings, additives, trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, GMOs, irradiated foods, or chemicals of any kind.
Viva Cucina’s upper floor is available for private parties and events
Bruce T. Dugan
Incognito Worldwide
+1 646-384-8843
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook