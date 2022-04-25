Submit Release
News Search

There were 326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,037 in the last 365 days.

VIVA CUCINA TO LAUNCH THIS WEEK IN THE EAST VILLAGE

Viva Cucina announced that it will host a grand opening and press party on April 28th

Our goal at Viva Cucina is to introduce ]the next stage of gourmet Italian cooking to offer vegetarian and pescatarian dishes, with some vegan and gluten-free options”
— Lennon and Justin Iracani
NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come enjoy a glass of champagne and selected food items this week to celebrate the grand opening of Viva Cucina.

Created by New York restaurateur Tony Iracani and his sons Lennon and Justin, the two-story Viva Cucina features vegetarian-pescatarian Italian cuisine and is located in the East Village of New York City at the corner of 2nd Ave and 5th Street.

WHAT & WHEN:
Grand-opening and press party April 28th beginning at 3:30 PM

WHERE:
85 2nd Ave (corner of 5th St.) (press party on the second floor)

WHO:
1st-floor restaurant open to the public -- a free glass of champagne and selected food items

Press Party:
BY INVITE ONLY 2nd-floor 6 PM - 8 PM RSVP to tloria@nycfoodphoto.com

Asked why a new venue, Tony noted that “After serving healthy Italian food and pizza in Manhattan since 1992, we’re happy to return to the East Village with a more upscale dining experience.”

MORE ABOUT VIVA CUCINA
Viva Cucina is the next stage of Gourmet Italian cooking that offers the ultimate Italian vegetarian and pescatarian cuisine. Its menu has a healthier focus on plant-based, nutrient-dense foods, using dairy substitutes as much as possible. Also, it uses the freshest, healthiest ingredients available: mostly local and organic.

The restaurant does NOT use any artificial flavorings, additives, trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, GMOs, irradiated foods, or chemicals of any kind.

Viva Cucina’s upper floor is available for private parties and events

Bruce T. Dugan
Incognito Worldwide
+1 646-384-8843
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

VIVA CUCINA TO LAUNCH THIS WEEK IN THE EAST VILLAGE

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.