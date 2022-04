VIVA CUCINA TO LAUNCH THIS WEEK IN THE EAST VILLAGE

Viva Cucina announced that it will host a grand opening and press party on April 28th

Our goal at Viva Cucina is to introduce ]the next stage of gourmet Italian cooking to offer vegetarian and pescatarian dishes, with some vegan and gluten-free options” — Lennon and Justin Iracani

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Come enjoy a glass of champagne and selected food items this week to celebrate the grand opening of Viva Cucina.Created by New York restaurateur Tony Iracani and his sons Lennon and Justin, the two-story Viva Cucina features vegetarian-pescatarian Italian cuisine and is located in the East Village of New York City at the corner of 2nd Ave and 5th Street.WHAT & WHEN:Grand-opening and press party April 28th beginning at 3:30 PMWHERE:85 2nd Ave (corner of 5th St.) (press party on the second floor)WHO:1st-floor restaurant open to the public -- a free glass of champagne and selected food itemsPress Party:BY INVITE ONLY 2nd-floor 6 PM - 8 PM RSVP to tloria@nycfoodphoto.comAsked why a new venue, Tony noted that “After serving healthy Italian food and pizza in Manhattan since 1992, we’re happy to return to the East Village with a more upscale dining experience.”MORE ABOUT VIVA CUCINAViva Cucina is the next stage of Gourmet Italian cooking that offers the ultimate Italian vegetarian and pescatarian cuisine. Its menu has a healthier focus on plant-based, nutrient-dense foods, using dairy substitutes as much as possible. Also, it uses the freshest, healthiest ingredients available: mostly local and organic.The restaurant does NOT use any artificial flavorings, additives, trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, GMOs, irradiated foods, or chemicals of any kind.Viva Cucina’s upper floor is available for private parties and events