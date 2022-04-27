Federation of Global Tamil Organizations Pottuvil to Polikandy (P2P) rally. Photo curtesy by Tamil Guardian.

Tamils demand political solution and a guarantee of justice for crimes of genocide before the Tamil Diaspora provides their Expertise and Financial Resources

FGTO urges the international community to immediately support an interim governance structure for the Tamil homeland, Tamil Eelam, in the North-East of the island of Sri Lanka” — Federation of Global Tamil Organizations