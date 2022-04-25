Liana Mendoza Inks New Movie Deal
Liana Mendoza partnered with Gregg Sharp for her new action film: Born 2 Hustle
Liana having a background in stunts and martial arts made her the perfect leading lady for my original concept”UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liana Mendoza (Disney’s Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) is set to star in a new action film this summer titled: “Born 2 Hustle” the film has already secured film distribution offers prior to its shoot date. Curtis Elerson conceptualized the film for Mendoza to star.
— Curtis Elerson
The feature is currently in pre-production and is set for principal photography starting June 20th, 2022 in various locations within the Los Angeles Area.
Mendoza partnered in a joint venture with Gregg Sharp (G2F) and Curtis Elerson (One-Shot Films) for the film earlier this year.
The script is in its final revision and the trio is gearing up to prepare for this action-packed, women-empowerment-driven storyline.
Currently in talks to star opposite Liana Mendoza, are Quinton Aaron (Blindside), MC Gainey (Django Unchained), Paul Rodriguez (Born in East L.A.), Miguel Nunez Jr. (BET’s The Family Business), Adam Mendoza (Snowfall), Ana Vergara (The Ana Vergara Talk Show) and Sleepy Brown (Idlewild).
Gregg Sharp, one of the three Executive Producers, has been involved in the entertainment industry for over a decade specifically in the sports entertainment genre. His desire to grow and thrive within the entertainment field was capitalized upon once he met his business partner, NYU Tisch Graduate, Liana Mendoza. The choice to comprise a Joint Venture agreement for this project was inked and captured by photographers on April 21, 2022, in their Burbank, CA offices. The contract between G2F CEO, Gregg Sharp and Eyedeal Image Productions CEO, Liana Mendoza who are both Executive Producers on the film, solidified their first project of many already slated that they will produce together for many years to come.
Curtis Elerson of One Shot Films, Executive Producer on the project, initially reached out to Mendoza with the vision of making her the lead of an action-heist film and Mendoza immediately signed onto the project. “Liana having a background in stunts and martial arts made her the perfect leading lady for my original concept”, says Elerson.
