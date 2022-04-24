New eshop unipresent.cz of UniMark CZ, s.r.o.
The new division of the UniPresent e-shop of UniMark CZ, s.r.o.KLADNO, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniPresent is new a division of the e-shop of promotional items, company UniMark CZ, s.r.o., which provides comprehensive solutions in the field of advertising promotion and printing services for companies for measurable marketing benefit. UniMark has been selling promotional items since its inception. However, in order to grow further, we had to completely separate promotional items sales to corporate clients from www.unimark.cz to offer much more clarity and more professional features as the product offerings in this industry are changing and growing every day.
Complex production under one roof
In production and warehouse we work in continuous operation and thanks to the background with the most modern machines for printing various printed materials, stickers, banners, flags, printing of promotional items and also large stock of promotional items and presentation systems with more than 50,000 items, we are ready to realize all your orders quickly and efficiently.
Long-term cooperation
We provide each client with a standard above their expectations. We believe in the value of a long-term relationship where we change communication from formal to friendly. This approach has the maximum efficiency and return on investment for our clients.
Satisfaction and savings
Our organizational culture through this policy enables our customers to optimize and simplify the purchasing process, which ultimately leads to significant savings. The satisfaction of our existing customers and the ever-increasing number of new ones is proof of the correctness of this idea.
