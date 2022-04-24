Arijana Koskarova accepted into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
2 years ago we were on Forbes Under 30 list and at that time I thought this is the biggest career achievement. Today, joining the Forbes Business Council as executive I can be more proud!”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arijana Koskarova, Founder of Creative Hub, leading European tech school now expanding to US, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
— Arijana Koskarova
Arijana Koskarova was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Arijana Koskarova into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Arijana Koskarova has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. Arijana will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Arijana will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Arijana Koskarova will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“2 years ago we got selected to be part of the Forbes Under 30 list and at that time I thought this is the biggest achievement of my career. Today, joining the Forbes Business Council as executive I have a lot more to bring on the table after 5 years of entrepreneurship experience with Creative Hub Macedonia Creative Hub Kosovo Creative Hub Academy three locations, great amount of business experience and venturing towards new milestones. “
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
Arijana Koskarova is former corporate exec. with over 10 years of experience in business development, working for various companies in Asia-Pacific, Monaco and US prior to founding her company Creative Hub. She is Davos awarded female entrepreneur and Monaco outstanding awardee. Connect with Arijana on info@creativehubacademy.co
