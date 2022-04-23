Troy Sandidge Of iDigress Podcast Is Nominated For Best Creativity & Marketing Podcast At The 26th Annual Webby Awards

The iDigress Podcast with Troy Sandidge, which is part of the HubSpot Podcast Network, is Nominated for a Webby Award for Best Creativity & Marketing Podcast.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iDigress Podcast by Troy Sandidge is being honored for the best Creativity & Marketing Podcast Category for the 26th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts, including Kerstin Emhoff, Co-Founder & CEO – PRETTYBIRD; The New York Times; Renita Jablonski, Director of Audio – The Washington Post; Mikael Jørgensen, Founder & CEO – &Co; Monica Lewinsky, Activist, Fashion Designer & Producer; Swizz Beatz & Timbaland, Music Producers & Co-Founders – Verzuz; Vanessa Pappas, COO – TikTok; Daniel Reynolds, Vice President, Digital Media – Disney; Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications – Peloton; and Maya Watson, Head of Global Marketing – Clubhouse.Notable past winners include Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Pharrel Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and many others in various categories and disciplines: Websites, Video, Advertising, Media, PR, Apps, Social, Podcasts, Games, Special Achievements, and more.As a Webby Nominee, the iDigress Podcast has been singled out as one of the five best in the world in its category (it’s among the top 12% of the over 14,000 record-breaking projects entered from around the world) and is competing for the Internet's two most coveted awards: The Webby Award and The Webby People's Voice Award. Both awards are a mark of international distinction for Internet excellence. While The Academy chooses the Webby Award, The Webby People’s Voice Award is voted on by the public.“Honorees like Troy Sandidge are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from more than 14,300 entries we received this year!”The iDigress Podcast is a Webby People's Voice Award Nominee, which is voted by the public. Last year, people cast over 3 million votes from 230+ countries and territories worldwide, and over 5 million people visited the site."I am incredibly humbled by being nominated! But this nominee is bigger than me. This is for all of those creators, specifically black creators, who create and never think anyone will listen or acknowledge their hard work. But stay consistent, stay confident, keep creating, because your voice matters and will make a difference." said Troy Sandidge, host and executive producer of the iDigress Podcast.About Troy Sandidge:Troy Sandidge is an award-winning growth marketing strategist who has spent over 12 years building sustainable strategies and scalable systems, generating millions in revenue growing Startups, SMBs, B2Bs, & Fortune 5000. Troy Sandidge is an award-winning growth marketing strategist who has spent over 12 years building sustainable strategies and scalable systems, generating millions in revenue growing Startups, SMBs, B2Bs, & Fortune 5000. The 3x agency builder, 2x CMO, former Vice President of a creative agency and Founder of Strategy Hackers is recognized as a Top 100 Marketing Leader, Author of Strategize Up, and serves as a de facto growth strategist who creates pathways to increase the growth, authority, and profitability of businesses.

About The iDigress Podcast:The iDigress Podcast with Troy Sandidge is a Top 0.5% Marketing Business Podcast worldwide, averaging 20k monthly downloads, that provides insights to increase brand authority, improve marketing, and generate more revenue. All episodes of iDigress are under 30 minutes with the intent to simplify marketing, business, sales, and branding strategies and beyond to help listeners increase the growth, authority, and profitability in their business to achieve sustainable and scalable success.The podcast creates a culturally diverse podcast within the marketing and business podcast space told through the mind of a black voice. "People need to listen to a podcast that makes marketing, business, and growth simple, speaking in a way that’s familiar to, in a safe headspace designed specifically for, and represents and celebrates BIPOC that is carefully crafted to educate and motivate listeners to achieve sustainable and scalable success in their business." said Troy Sandidge. "Most marketing and business podcasts are overly complicated, not relatable to most marginalized communities, and aren’t featuring diverse {black} voices. So I thought, let's change that!"iDigress is part of the HubSpot Podcast Network, which is for business professionals to listen, learn, and grow their companies.“At HubSpot, we want to educate and inspire business leaders around the world. Audio and podcasting more specifically is a format that continues to see explosive growth,” said Kipp Bodnar, chief marketing officer at HubSpot. “We wanted to bring together some of the best business creators to one podcast network to be the go-to source for business education and inspiration."Listen to iDigress: iDigress.fm Learn about the HubSpot Podcast Network: HubSpot.com/PodcastNetworkAbout The Webby Awards:Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Virtual & Remote. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 14,300 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.

