The Don't Count Me Out Tour This Spring

Hip Hop Cancer Awareness Tour Across The Nation presented by Cancer Survivor Shellie Davis of West Virginia

Shellz Management, G.M.G, and Rich Mindset (The Underdog) present the DON'T COUNT ME OUT TOUR

May 1st thru 14th 2022. The tour was named Don't Count Me Out by Shellie after fighting a cancer called MDS (or Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

A cancer, characterized by a group of disorders caused when something disrupts the production of blood cells. Some types have no known causes are rare and there are fewer than 200,000 US cases per year). As well as diseases caused by the chemo (i.e., Addison's disease is a rare but serious adrenal gland disorder in which the body can't produce enough of two critical hormones, cortisol and aldosterone fewer than 200,000 cases a year)).

While Shellie has been battling the obstacles thrown her way, she uses music to cope with the pain, anxiety, feelings of sadness, the good, the ups, the downs, the everything in between called life). Music is a way to heal, a way to deal with life. M.U.S.I.C = Man Understanding Soul Inspired Shellz Management and G.M.G PRESENT Don't Count Me Out Tour May 1st thru may14th Communication.

Music is a part of a person's story, a part of their soul. That is how artists connect to people, by telling their story.

This is how people connect to people. Everybody has a story. The Don't Count Me Out tour, was given the name, because it is a reminder. That miracles happen every day, and that ANYONE can do anything they want! If they put their mind to it, keep pushing to achieve their goal, and NEVER BE COUNTED OUT!!!!!!

This tour will be raising awareness and money to donate to the research of MDS, copper deficiency, and Addison's disease. DCMO22 is a tour filled with stories of overcoming adversity and staying positive through all the ups and downs that occur in life.

Positive productive purpose is something we all want to obtain in life, and together a team that shares in the betterment. Shellz has a photo collage. It may be somewhat “harsh” to some people, are a reminder of what the journey really looks like.

Shellie Davis was born and raised in Huntington, West Virginia. She was in the first graduating class of 1997 Huntington High Highschool. She then went to college to be a teacher. However, she switched her major to nursing.

When she was still in the 6th grade, she developed a love for music.

Learning several instruments. playing flute, voice, choir and spoken word poetry. She began writing to help her cope with the stress. Stress of her brother being in the Desert Storm Gulf War, (since being the only male role model in her life). Her father died at 2 and she wrote a poem. It was very successful. She got placed in, “Who’s Who of America”.

So, the combination of music, and writing became a passion and a way to deal with life's challenges. She began ghost writing at 16, as well as assisting in making beats, and tours.

In 2017 one of Shellie's friends; that always tried to get her to go into music management (instead of doing parts of other tours). Eddie aka Strap was killed. Despite all her health challenges. She decided to manage artist. To see if music could once again help her thru obstacles in life.

Shellie did East Coast to West Coast tours, visiting about 1300 cities in a little over 2 years. During that time, she stayed networking with as many people as possible, and began working with GMG MUZIC GROUP, Trust Da Process/ Rap-a-lot, Kriminal, Showgudda, FrosTT, Sin City Cairo, Joseph P. Langdon the Underdog coach/ Rich Mindset, Kool boy (Suga frees pop locker and most featured pop locker in the world).

Cumulating in meeting OG MACK DRAMA of BSM 1017 and forging an unbreakable friendship! While scouting talent in LA, which evolved into A business partnership. OG Mack Drama and Shellie co-managed Sin City Cairo (100% Egyptian Hip-Hop Rap Artist).

A little over 4 years ago Shellie was diagnosed with MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome) a rare blood cancer and began chemo. MDS never goes away. There is only one potential cure and its not even a guarantee. (Bone marrow transplant BMT is not a guarantee).

Because of chemo Shellie has had to endure so many other diseases. Such as Addison's disease, copper deficiency (with monthly infusions), rhabdomyolysis, malnutrition, just to name a few. However, she continues to use music to heal, endure, celebrate life.

THE ONT COUNT ME OUT TOUR #dcmo22. is a true story of overcoming adversity through every aspect of life! She is funding this tour all on her own. So, any and all donations or sponsorships and endorsements would help!

To donate: CashApp - $dcmo22

Tour schedule: May 1st lima, Ohio, May 2nd Indianapolis, May 3rd South Carolina, May 4th Atlanta, GA, May 5th New Orleans, LA, May 7th Destin FL, May 9th Phoenix, AZ, May 11th Salt Lake City, UT, May 12th Las Vegas, NV, May 14th, Las Angeles, CA

