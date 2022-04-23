Hotel Rangá Luxury Resort Is Offering a Free Trip To Iceland To a Photographer Capturing the Midnight Sun

The midnight sun at Hotel Rangá, luxury resort in South Iceland

Luxury Hotel Rangá in South Iceland is offering the gig of a lifetime to one photographer: Capture photos and videos of the midnight sun.

HELLA, ICELAND, April 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you somebody who never says no to a new adventure? Are you an aspiring photographer? This dream job consists of 10 days in Iceland in exchange for providing high-quality images and videos capturing one of the world's greatest wonders, the Midnight Sun.During Iceland's summer months, the sun barely sets - providing endless opportunities for daytime adventure photography. The well-known Hotel Rangá luxury resort in South Iceland is looking for a photographer to capture the Midnight Sun. The winner of the Midnight Sun Catcher Competition will receive free room and board and flights to and from Iceland.What’s more, the Midnight Sun Catcher will also get the opportunity to explore the photogenic land of fire and ice on their days off. Iceland’s remarkable landscape offers a myriad of incredible places to shoot – glacier volcanoes, black sand beaches, highland hot springs, and more.They even offer an opportunity to stay at their sister property for a few days, The Highland Center Hrauneyjar , located in the wilderness of the uninhabited center of the island. If you have seen those Iceland photographs that look like they are taken on the moon, that is the highlands.How to apply to be Hotel Rangá's Midnight Sun Catcher? You can apply directly via the website of Hotel Rangá.The Northern Lights CatchersDuring winter, Hotel Rangá is the perfect place to view the Northern Lights because of the hotel's remote location which is away from the light pollution of the city lights and the hotel has an on-sight observatory, housing two high-quality astronomical telescopes.Last summer Hotel Rangá put out the call for their first official Northern Lights catcher. They offered talented photographers from around the world the chance to win an epic trip to Iceland to stay at Hotel Rangá for a month to capture the Aurora. They received almost 5000 applications from over 50 countries, thrilled with the positive feedback they decided to offer the position not only to one photographer but to two.The photographers chosen for the Northern Lights position were Paige Deasey, a university student from Canada who grew up fittingly in a town called Aurora, and Stefan Liebermann, a professional photographer from Germany who specializes in shooting the night sky. You can read a blog article about their experience at Hotel Rangá´s travel blog, hotelranga.is/blog.Iceland Travel TipsHotel Rangá is active on social media offering its followers all kinds of opportunities and tips about hidden gems in Iceland. We recommend their Instagram and Facebook, @hotelranga, for further information about the midnight sun catcher opportunity and many more.

Hotel Rangá is one of the best places to view the Northern Lights in Iceland