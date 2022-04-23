Daddy Cool Technologies expanding its Media Network Coverage for enhancing Personal Branding experience

Daddy Cool Technologies Personal Branding

Promoting Persons by making them a Brand.

SHEIKH ZAYED ROAD, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daddy Cool Technologies today announced a new round of investments into media segment to promote their service of Personal Branding. This round of investment is to make their media network stronger and help the clients to achieve better results in personal branding.

“Personal Branding demands commitment to continual effort as If you don’t give the market the story to talk about, they’ll define your brand’s story for you, which is a dangerous action. We are keen to take measures to avoid any such negative actions.” says Anoop Krishnan, CEO at Daddy Cool Technologies.

“Telling the story of what you do and who you are, build credibility around it and deliver it online in a compelling way is not easy. A story will change person to person and deliver it in right sense is a tedious process. Our media network expansion helps us to speak our story in our perspective” says Rachel Mayoc, Personal Branding Analyst at Daddy Cool Technologies.

This new round of investment will be used to expand the media network. Specifically, the areas that the company will focus on are:

• Region specific news portals.

• Being a subject matter expert by providing media portal networks in certain industry domains.

• Concentrating more into B2B segments through segment specialized magazines and communities.

Daddy Cool is expanding its operations to Kuwait and Qatar this year. Right now they are present in UAE and India.

About Daddy Cool Technologies: Best web designing company in Dubai – Daddy Cool Technologies offers you professional services throughout UAE. Our objective is to reach our clients, get brand recognition, generate inbound sales and obtain better ROI.