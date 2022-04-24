Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty- The Joe Cox Home Selling Team is Not Obstructed by National Housing Crisis, Here's why

Joe Cox and his team of realtors and brokers are selling more homes faster than anyone else despite a national housing crisis.

MCDONOUGH, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Cox and his team of realtors and brokers are selling more homes faster than anyone else despite a national housing crisis. Their secret to continued success is due in part to special access to desirable, off-market properties in and around McDonough, GA. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty – The Joe Cox Home Selling Team has over 25 years of experience helping their clients buy and sell homes in Henry County and the surrounding area.

Joe Cox is a Georgia State licensed contractor and a 5-generation Henry County native. No one knows the local market better than him and his team. Specializing in brick ranchers and basement homes, Joe is an expert in sales, negotiation, marketing, and advertising, which is how he is able to thrive during this tumultuous time for the housing market.

According to the Counselors of Real Estate, the current U.S. housing crises is due to “a prolonged housing supply shortage that has hit a record last year and continues to deepen” with construction of new houses failing to meet the demand of the market. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - The Joe Cox Home Selling Team also offers special guarantees not offered by any other real estate or brokerage groups to ensure that their client home buyers and sellers don’t get caught up in the market congestion.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty – The Joe Cox Home Selling Team guarantees the sale of a seller's home, or the company will buy it*, and the “Love It or Leave It, Buy Back Guarantee!" promises that if the buyer is not completely satisfied with their home purchase, the company will buy it back*. Additionally, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - The Joe Cox Home Selling Team works with thousands of buyers and sellers all over the country to sell 21.7% more homes 3.76% faster than competitors.

According to the McDonough Housing Market Report, the number of homes for sale in McDonough, GA increased by 12.4% between February 2022 and March 2022. While the average time on the market in March 2022 was 20 days, the median list price was $284,966. Prices of 2 bedrooms properties increased by 36.1% and 3-bedrooms properties prices increased by 22.7%. To find out what this means for upgrading, buying, or selling your home, contact Joe Cox and his team immediately.