Sports Analytics Market Size, 2022 Share, Tremendous Growth, Analysis, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2027

The global sports analytics market size reached US$ 907.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2,778.20 Million by 2027, CAGR of 19.20%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest Sports Analytics report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Sports Analytics Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global sports analytics market reached a value of US$ 907.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2,778.20 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 19.20% during 2022-2027.

Sports analytics represents the application of statistical and mathematical principles to analyze numerous components of sports, such as player performance, recruitment, business performance, etc. It involves collecting data from a broad sample and establishing various parameters that measure the hit rate. Based on the type, sports analytics is segmented into on-field and off-field analytics. Sports analytics assists in ensuring high returns on investments, reducing operating costs, increasing overall income, etc. It also aids in evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of opponents. As a result, sports analytics is widely utilized by professional and college sports programs, sports media, training technology companies, etc.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Sports Analytics Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing investments across the sports industry towards making data-driven decisions are primarily bolstering the sports analytics market. In addition to this, the inflating need for tracking and monitoring the data of players is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the escalating demand for enhanced wearable devices among athletes to gain insights into their performance is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the rising health consciousness among consumers, particularly owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the development of high-end and cost-effective computing solutions is anticipated to fuel the sports analytics market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Sports Analytics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Chyronhego Corporation, Experfy Inc., HCL Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation, iSportsAnalysis, Oracle Corporation, Qualitas Global Services, SAP SE, Sas Institute Inc., Sportradar AG, Stats Perform and Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, analysis type and sport.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Service

Breakup by Analysis Type:

• On-field

o Player and Team Analysis

o Video Analysis

o Health Assessment

• Off-field

o Fan Engagement

o Ticket Pricing

Breakup by Sport:

• Football

• Cricket

• Hockey

• Basketball

• American Football

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

