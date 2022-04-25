The Diamond Oak Now Offering Free Shipping on National and International Packages

An industry leader in jewelry is now providing shipping at no cost on certain packages.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, a large majority of consumers – 66 percent - expect free shipping on every purchase they make online. An even larger number - 80 percent - expect free shipping when ordering a certain dollar amount. That is why representatives with The Diamond Oak are proud to announce today it is now offering free shipping on national and international packages.

“We are always looking for ways to bring the most value to our customers and offering free shipping on national and international packages (international value of $5,000 and over) is the latest way of showing our customers how much we value them,” said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak.

The Diamond Oak’s decision to offer free shipping on national and international packages could prove to have perfect timing. According to the study, the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns altered the way consumers shop and their demands and expectations. Shoppers are making more purchases online and are expecting quick, low-cost, and safe shipping on all products.

The study also confirmed that fast and low-cost shipping is essential in the bid to keep customers happy.

Based in the heart of New York City’s Diamond District, The Diamond Oak, company representatives say, meets the fine jewelry demands of a sophisticated clientele through luxury diamond engagement ring offerings, hard-to-find antique and vintage selections, and high-end custom pieces.

As strict proponents of quality, the company focuses exclusively on must-have brands, including Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston, and others. Company representatives say that the company’s only objective is for customers to walk away with something spectacular that they or a loved one will cherish for a lifetime.

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/pages/sell-your-jewelry.

###

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States