Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,438 in the last 365 days.

Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic Announces Post on Ten Tips for Stress in Regards to Trauma, PTSD, and Anxieties for Women

Georgia Strait Women's Clinic Announces Launch of Website for Drug Rehab, Alcohol Treatment, and Trauma

British Columbia, Canada

Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic is a leading treatment program in British Columbia for women focusing on alcohol, drugs, PTSD, and trauma.

Like any major historical event, the impact of COVID-19 will be felt long after any resolution however slow that may be in coming.”
— Casey Jordan
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic, a top-rated drug rehab and alcohol treatment program for women in British Columbia at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/, is proud to announce a pithy post to their blog on "Ten Tips for Dealing with Stress During COVID-19." The post explains that COVID-19 has exacerbated trends towards anxiety and stress among women that were there before the Pandemic, and gives ten tips towards dealing with stress.

“Like any major historical event, the impact of COVID-19 will be felt long after any resolution however slow that may be in coming,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “The post shares ten practical tips on dealing with stress that can go beyond dealing with COVID-19,” she continued.

Persons who are interested in reading the new blog post can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/ten-tips-for-dealing-with-stress-during-covid-19/. The post rolls through ten tips to deal with stress. Among the tips, tip #10 is very important for any woman who may be dealing with addiction, trauma, and/or PTSD. It states that a person should "seek treatment for addictions and mental health." The point here is to avoid attempting to "go it alone." New therapies as used by the Clinic can create a working partnership among treatment professionals and women who suffer. Indeed, as the post explains, problematic substance use and addictions can in and of themselves be a tremendous source of stress. In fact, many women who suffer from trauma and/or PTSD can turn to drugs or alcohol as a type of "self-medication." By dealing with their issues in a positive, emotionally supportive environment, they can overcome their addictions. The Clinic uses a "non 12 step methodology" that is secular yet empowering, helping women to embark on a recovery journey in search of meaning in their life.

The Non 12 Step Methodology is evidence-based and has assisted countless individuals in recovery from drugs, alcoholism, and PTSD / trauma. Helping clients to help themselves is a central concept in the methodology. Women and their loved ones who would like to learn more about drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment at the Clinic can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. It should be noted that the Clinic is women-only and residential, based in Powell River, BC, Canada north of Vancouver. For men, there is a parallel drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment Centre called Sunshine Coast Health Centre at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/.

ABOUT GEORGIA STRAIT WOMEN'S CLINIC

Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self-definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Clinic offers drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and therapy for trauma / PTSD in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada. The Clinic uses a treatment system based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here

You just read:

Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic Announces Post on Ten Tips for Stress in Regards to Trauma, PTSD, and Anxieties for Women

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.