Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic Announces Post on Ten Tips for Stress in Regards to Trauma, PTSD, and Anxieties for Women

Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic is a leading treatment program in British Columbia for women focusing on alcohol, drugs, PTSD, and trauma.
Like any major historical event, the impact of COVID-19 will be felt long after any resolution however slow that may be in coming.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic, a top-rated drug rehab and alcohol treatment program for women in British Columbia at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/, is proud to announce a pithy post to their blog on "Ten Tips for Dealing with Stress During COVID-19." The post explains that COVID-19 has exacerbated trends towards anxiety and stress among women that were there before the Pandemic, and gives ten tips towards dealing with stress.
“Like any major historical event, the impact of COVID-19 will be felt long after any resolution however slow that may be in coming,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “The post shares ten practical tips on dealing with stress that can go beyond dealing with COVID-19,” she continued.
Persons who are interested in reading the new blog post can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/ten-tips-for-dealing-with-stress-during-covid-19/. The post rolls through ten tips to deal with stress. Among the tips, tip #10 is very important for any woman who may be dealing with addiction, trauma, and/or PTSD. It states that a person should "seek treatment for addictions and mental health." The point here is to avoid attempting to "go it alone." New therapies as used by the Clinic can create a working partnership among treatment professionals and women who suffer. Indeed, as the post explains, problematic substance use and addictions can in and of themselves be a tremendous source of stress. In fact, many women who suffer from trauma and/or PTSD can turn to drugs or alcohol as a type of "self-medication." By dealing with their issues in a positive, emotionally supportive environment, they can overcome their addictions. The Clinic uses a "non 12 step methodology" that is secular yet empowering, helping women to embark on a recovery journey in search of meaning in their life.
The Non 12 Step Methodology is evidence-based and has assisted countless individuals in recovery from drugs, alcoholism, and PTSD / trauma. Helping clients to help themselves is a central concept in the methodology. Women and their loved ones who would like to learn more about drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment at the Clinic can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. It should be noted that the Clinic is women-only and residential, based in Powell River, BC, Canada north of Vancouver. For men, there is a parallel drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment Centre called Sunshine Coast Health Centre at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/.
ABOUT GEORGIA STRAIT WOMEN'S CLINIC
Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self-definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Clinic offers drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and therapy for trauma / PTSD in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada. The Clinic uses a treatment system based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
