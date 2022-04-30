Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a Top Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Centre, Announces Post-Treatment Planning Program
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is announcing new post-therapy treatment options.
Recovery from addiction and/or trauma is a long process, and our methodology is there to support clients on every step of their journey.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and PTSD / trauma therapy program based in British Columbia Canada, is proud to announce improvements to post-treatment planning programming. Three post-treatment workshops are being added to the schedule so that clients have ample opportunity to work on their plans with staff and co-clients. Clients can also receive two-to-three individual sessions to allow for a more direct focus on the client's specific plan.
“Recovery from addiction and/or trauma is a long process, and our methodology is there to support clients on every step of their journey,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “By announcing improvements to post-treatment planning, we are extending our services beyond the residential program and thus aiming to assist clients in recovery.”
Persons who would like to learn more can visit the primary website at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/ and reach out for a private one-on-one consultation. Both clients and loved ones are encouraged to call if they are impacted by a need for drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and/or trauma or PTSD. The methodology of the Centre is based on a non-twelve step philosophy, mentored by the philosophy of Viktor Frankl and his "logo therapy." It is client-empowering and seeks to encourage recovery from the first moment of engagement to assistance after treatment.
In viewing the treatment options, the program focuses on four key elements. First, there is the "physical." This is the proper functioning of one's body, and thus deals with the physical impact of drugs, alcohol, trauma, and PTSD. Second, there is the "psychological." The methodology digs into the thoughts, feelings, and emotions that directly impact one's actions. Third, there is the social - these are relationships to one's family, friends, work colleagues and the larger community. The expansion into post-treatment planning is part of the social aspect of care. And, four, there is the spiritual. Here one turns to religious beliefs, if applicable, and if not, to other sources of spirituality that can assist in meaning. Throughout, the process empowers each person to find his own path to meaningful recovery, which can be as unique as any individual.
Beyond residential treatment in Powell River, BC, alumni support is a critical part of the success of the program. Persons who want to learn more about how alumni support is carried out are encouraged to read the alumni page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alumni-services-and-re-admission/. These are carried out via many regional offices in locations across Canada from Vancouter to Victoria, Calgary to Edmonton, and even Toronto. Women can note that the affiliated treatment facility for women at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/, which uses the same methodologies and techniques.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca) is a 34-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for men, with 9 separately-located private residences for women, that officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
