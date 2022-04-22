Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.22.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Christopher Calfee, 46, of Sacramento, has been appointed Special Counsel to the Secretary at the California Natural Resources Agency. Calfee has been Deputy Secretary for Legal Affairs and General Counsel at the California Natural Resources Agency since 2017. He was Senior Counsel at the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research from 2011 to 2017 and Of Counsel at Best Best and Krieger LLP from 2010 to 2011, where he was an Associate from 2004 to 2009. Calfee was Special Counsel at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2009 to 2010 and an Associate at Remy Moose Manley LLP from 2001 to 2004. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $197,376. Calfee is a Democrat.

Stephanie Shimazu, 52, of Sacramento, has been appointed General Counsel at the California Natural Resources Agency. Shimazu has been Acting Assistant Chief of the Division of Law Enforcement at the California Department of Justice since 2021 and Director of the Bureau of Gambling Control at the California Department of Justice since 2018. She was Chief Counsel at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection from 2013 to 2018, an Attorney III at the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs in 2013 and an Attorney at the California Department of Social Services in 2013. Shimazu was a Commissioner of the California Gambling Control Commission from 2007 to 2012, where she was Chair from 2011 to 2012 and Acting Chair from 2010 to 2011. She was a Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary for the Office of the Governor from 2004 to 2007 and Staff Counsel at the California Department of Social Services from 2001 to 2004. She was Deputy Legislative Counsel for the Office of the Legislative Counsel from 1999 to 2001, Staff Counsel at the California Department of Corrections from 1997 to 1999 and Deputy City Attorney for the City of Sacramento from 1995 to 1997. Shimazu earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $200,004. Shimazu is a Democrat.

Christopher Anthony, 50, of South Lake Tahoe, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Anthony has been Assistant Deputy Director at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection since 2020, where he held multiple positions from 1993 to 2020, including Staff Chief of Wildlife Resilience, Assistant Chief of Operations, Assistant Chief of the Governor’s Tree Mortality Task Force, Assistant Chief of Administration, Battalion Chief, Forester I, Forestry Assistant II and Forestry Aide. Anthony is a Registered Professional Forester with the State of California and a member of the California Fire Chiefs Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,000. Anthony is registered without party preference.

Tony Andersen, 38, of Portland, Oregon, has been appointed Strategic Communications, Education and Outreach Advisor at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Andersen has been Strategic Communications Director for the State of Oregon since 2020. He was Strategic Communications Director for the City of Portland, Portland Water Bureau from 2018 to 2020, a Director of Marketing and Public Relations in Medellin, Colombia from 2017 to 2018, and Communications Officer for Environmental Public Health Issues for the Oregon Health Authority from 2016 to 2017. Andersen served as Public Affairs Director and Public Information Officer for the Oregon Department of Forestry from 2013 to 2016, as Communications Lead for Education Reform Initiatives at the Oregon Governor’s Office from 2012 to 2013, and as a Senior Consultant for Marketing, Communications and Digital Engagement at DHM Research from 2010 to 2012. Andersen earned a Master of Science degree in Writing and Strategic Communications from Portland State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $136,560. Andersen is a Democrat.

Lawrence Notheis, 53, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the California Conservation Corps. Notheis has been Deputy Director at the California Conservation Corps since 2015. He held multiple positions at the California Conservation Corps from 1988 to 2015, including District Director, Conservation Supervisor, Conservationist I and II, and Corpsmember – Crew Leader. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $153,012. Notheis is a Democrat.

William Matsubu, 34, of Eureka, has been appointed to the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board. Matsubu has been a Fisheries Biologist for the Wiyot Tribe since 2021. He was a Skilled Laborer for Matsubu Construction Inc. from 2020 to 2021 and a Research Assistant and Teaching Assistant at the University of Washington School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences from 2013 to 2019. Matsubu was a Natural Resources Program Assistant at Sonoma Water from 2011 to 2013. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Aquatic and Fishery Sciences from the University of Washington. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Matsubu is a Democrat.

Danette Brown, 53, of Walnut, has been appointed to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing. Brown has been a Teacher and Multi-Tiered System of Support Instructional & Intervention Coach for the La Habra City School District since 2019, where she held several positions from 1996 to 2019 including Academic Coach, School Site Resource Teacher and Title 1 Coordinator, Project GLAD Trainer and Writing Teacher. She has been a Field Consultant at the Orange County Department of Education since 2010. Brown is a member of the California Teachers Association, La Habra Education Association, California Council on Teacher Education and the National Education Association. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Teaching from National University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Brown is a Democrat.

