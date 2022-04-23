NBA Playoffs: Largest Atlanta Hawks & Miami Heat Logos Light-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower

NBA Playoffs: 700-Foot-Tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter Lights-Up Largest Atlanta Hawks Logo (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News) NBA Playoffs: 700-Foot-Tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter Lights-Up Largest Miami Heat Logo (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News) 700-Foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Ignites World's Tallest Digital Silhouette Image of Basketball Player on During NBA Playoff Games Between The Miami Heat and The Atlanta Hawks . (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

B-Roll & Photo Feed

MIAMI, FL, USA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of The Atlanta Hawks’ NBA game-three playoffs victory over the Miami Heat, The City of Miami is lighting-up its skyline with the World’s Tallest digital basketball player image, the World’s largest Atlanta Hawks L.E.D. logo, and the World’s most-enormous Miami Heat electronic emblem, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

( Click for B-Roll | Click for Photos )

Skyscraper Animation System

The 700-foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower is the “Magic City’s” soaring signature skyscraper.

It features the world’s tallest and most technologically advanced animation lighting system.

The ultra-luxurious, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is located one block west of Miami’s FTX Arena, home of the Miami Heat.

Paramount is the sixth-tallest building south of New York City.

Dimensional Digital Descriptions

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s Skydeck Crown is lighting-up with a 100-yard-wide by 100-foot-tall digital silhouette image of a dribbling basketball player.

As the player passes the ball, the rooftop crown transitions into a 300-foot-wide by 100-foot-tall, white feather-headed and red-beaked Atlanta Hawks icon.

It then dissolves into an image of both the Atlanta and Miami logos side-by-side and then a solo image of the Miami Heat yellow and red fireball.

Through Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 233-yards-tall center column, appear the digital phrases, “NBA Playoffs,” “Go Heat,” and “#1 Miami.”

Tower Lighting Times

The double-logo tower lightings continue through the pre-dawn and evening hours of this weekend and next week during round one of the playoffs.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower will glow daily from 5:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. and nightly from 8:00 p.m. until 12:10 a.m. – just past midnight.

The tower lightings will occur at the top and bottom of every hour for a duration of 10-minutes.

Color Kinetics Lighting System

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is built with 16,000 L.E.D.’s embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The building’s Color Kinetics lighting system can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

It took a team of 12 technicians a total of three-years to install the one-of-a-kind Paramount Miami Worldcenter lighting system – at a cost of $3 million.

About Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The futuristic Paramount Tower rises from the heart of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Indoor Basketball Court & Jetsons-Style Flying Car Skyport

Paramount, the world’s most heavily-amenitized condo-tower, is often referred to as a “vertical country club.”

It features a boxing gym, conservatory, fitness center, lounges, spa, racquetball and tennis courts, resort-style pools, and an indoor basketball court.

It also features the world’s first Jetsons-style flying car skyport.

Several NBA players are residents of the 524-unit skyscraper.

Beacon of Competition

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter NBA Playoffs Tower Lightings are beaming beacons reflecting the shimmering spirit of Miami,” says Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies – developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter. “This is a signal of community support of the nation’s preeminent professional basketball team and its fans.”

He continues, “During these concerning times, it is our intent to brighten the lives of the people of our community with a lighting extravaganza celebrating victory.”

Lighting System Creator

The lighting system was designed and engineered by L.E.D. Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The company’s CEO, Gavin Cooper, has created lighting systems for some of the world’s best-known landmarks, including the Empire State Building.

Best Camera Shots

It is recommended that TV News crews and photographers consider setting-up live vans and tripods in the empty lots located west of Paramount, along N.E. 8th Street between N. Miami and N.W. 1st Avenue, in downtown Miami.

The best images of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter can be captured from its westside opposed to the eastside along Biscayne Blvd.

The closer a camera is to the building; the more-pixelated the images.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is located at 851 N.E. 1st Avenue, Miami, Florida 33132

NBA Playoffs Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower Lighting B-Roll