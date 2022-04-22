THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 22, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, APRIL 25, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 12:30 p.m. No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (14 bills)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27, 2022

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (14 bills)

THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 350 – Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 (Rep. Schneider – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

S. 3522 – Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible