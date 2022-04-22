THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 22, 2022

FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK:
MONDAY, APRIL 25, 2022
On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 12:30 p.m. No votes are expected in the House.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2022
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (14 bills)
– Small Business Development Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Golden – Small Business) H.R. 6445
– Women’s Business Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Davids – Small Business) H.R. 6441
– SCORE for Small Business Act of 2022 (Rep. Kim (CA) – Small Business) H.R. 6450
– One Stop Shop for Small Business Compliance Act of 2021 (Rep. Delgado – Small Business) H.R. 4877
– Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business) H.R. 6454
– Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act (Sen. Coons – Natural Resources) S. 270
– Highlands Conservation Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney – Natural Resources) H.R. 2793
– Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act, as amended (Rep. Meng – Natural Resources) H.R. 3525
– Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Restoration Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dingell – Natural Resources) H.R. 5973
– Multinational Species Conservation Funds Semipostal Stamp Reauthorization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Costa – Natural Resources) H.R. 6023
– National Liberty Memorial Preservation Act, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Natural Resources) H.R. 6201
– Alaska Salmon Research Task Force Act (Rep. Young – Natural Resources) H.R. 6651
– American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act (Sen. Sullivan – Natural Resources) S. 497
– Don Young Alaska Native Health Care Land Transfers Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources) H.R. 441
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27, 2022
On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.
Suspensions (14 bills)
– Patents for Humanity Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary) H.R. 5796
– Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary) S. 3059
– Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act (Rep. Espaillat – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4133
– Stop Iranian Drones Act (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 6089
– Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act of 2021 (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4693
– To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs) S. 812
– Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 7311
– Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act (Rep. Kaptur – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 3344
– AXIS Act, as amended (Rep. Barr – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 7314
– Protecting Semiconductor Supply Chain Materials from Authoritarians Act (Rep. Titus – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 7372
– Calling on the Government of the Russian Federation to provide evidence or to release United States citizen Paul Whelan, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 336
– Georgia Support Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 923
– Ukraine Religious Freedom Support Act, as amended (Rep. Wilson (SC) – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 496
– Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 6930
THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
– Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 (Rep. Schneider – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 350
– Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule) S. 3522
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
