THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 22, 2022

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Friday
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, APRIL 25, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 12:30 p.m.  No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (14 bills)

  1. H.R. 6445 – Small Business Development Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Golden – Small Business)
  2. H.R. 6441 – Women’s Business Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Davids – Small Business)
  3. H.R. 6450 – SCORE for Small Business Act of 2022 (Rep. Kim (CA) – Small Business)
  4. H.R. 4877 – One Stop Shop for Small Business Compliance Act of 2021 (Rep. Delgado – Small Business)
  5. H.R. 6454 – Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business)
  6. S. 270 – Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act (Sen. Coons – Natural Resources)
  7. H.R. 2793 – Highlands Conservation Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney – Natural Resources)
  8. H.R. 3525 – Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act, as amended (Rep. Meng – Natural Resources)
  9. H.R. 5973 – Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Restoration Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dingell – Natural Resources)
  10. H.R. 6023 – Multinational Species Conservation Funds Semipostal Stamp Reauthorization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Costa – Natural Resources)
  11. H.R. 6201 – National Liberty Memorial Preservation Act, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Natural Resources)
  12. H.R. 6651 – Alaska Salmon Research Task Force Act (Rep. Young – Natural Resources)
  13. S. 497 – American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act (Sen. Sullivan – Natural Resources)
  14. H.R. 441 – Don Young Alaska Native Health Care Land Transfers Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27, 2022

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (14 bills)

  1. H.R. 5796 – Patents for Humanity Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  2. S. 3059 – Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
  3. H.R. 4133 – Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act (Rep. Espaillat – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.R. 6089 – Stop Iranian Drones Act (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  5. H.R. 4693 – Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act of 2021 (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  6. S. 812 – To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs)
  7. H.R. 7311 – Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
  8. H.R. 3344 – Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act (Rep. Kaptur – Foreign Affairs)
  9. H.R. 7314 – AXIS Act, as amended (Rep. Barr – Foreign Affairs)
  10. H.R. 7372 – Protecting Semiconductor Supply Chain Materials from Authoritarians Act (Rep. Titus – Foreign Affairs)
  11. H.Res. 336 – Calling on the Government of the Russian Federation to provide evidence or to release United States citizen Paul Whelan, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Foreign Affairs)
  12. H.R. 923 – Georgia Support Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)
  13. H.R. 496 – Ukraine Religious Freedom Support Act, as amended (Rep. Wilson (SC) – Foreign Affairs)
  14. H.R. 6930 – Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs)
THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 350 – Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 (Rep. Schneider – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

S. 3522 – Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. to report a Rule for S. 3522 and H.R. 350.
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

