Lt. Governor Rutherford and Department of Natural Resources Open Two New State Parks on the Upper Shore

April 22, 2022

State Park Week Ends with Celebration of Park Openings in in Kent and Cecil Counties

In celebration of Earth Day and Maryland State Park Week, Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford joined the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to open two new state parks to the public: Bohemia River State Park in Cecil County, and Cypress Branch State Park in Kent County.

“I want to thank the Maryland Park Service and the Department of Natural Resources for continuously searching for new opportunities of growth, access and preservation throughout our state parks,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “Bohemia River and Cypress Branch are two great examples of how our state parks provide not only great resources for outdoor recreation, but opportunities to learn about our state’s rich history and develop our local communities.”

“As we celebrate Earth Day, it is the perfect time to open these lands to the public as part of our tremendous system of parks,” said Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. “We are honored that the Lt. Governor, special guests, and visitors joined us today for this celebration.”

Bohemia River State Park: DNR finalized the purchase of Bohemia River State Park in 2017, and has worked to conserve and enhance the 460-acre property for multiple low-impact recreation opportunities. Visitors can enjoy the state park for trail use, wildlife viewing, fishing, and seasonal deer hunting, keeping with the primary goals of conservation and passive recreation. In the second phase of park improvements, which are currently being designed, the park will provide access to the Great Bohemia Creek and Bohemia River for kayaking and canoeing.

Cypress Branch State Park: Adjacent to the town of Millington, Cypress Branch State Park comprises 314 acres in Kent County, and includes a picnic area near a 3-acre fishing pond. Visitors can walk along the park’s field edges and enjoy wildlife viewing and nature. Future plans for the park include restoring quail habitat and constructing hiking trails. Cypress Branch State Park is managed by Tuckahoe State Park, providing access to peaceful recreation opportunities, and the conservation of ecologically important landscapes for the benefit of our native species and the enjoyment of future generations.