World Civility Inductees 2022
I'm honored to see these inductees using their voices for the rights of girls and women around the world.”GARY, INDIANA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Clyde Rivers, founder of I Change Nations, is honored to induct these ambassadors to the world's highest stage of civility as World Civility Ambassadors 2022. As the world is changing daily, these individuals have remained the same in their hearts, and their actions towards humanity have remained the same.
These are the top 2022 ambassadors around the world. They model kindness and respect hoping to one day impact the 7.8 billion people worldwide because every individual has a gift contribution to the world, and their gifts will help solve people's problems. That's why we need everyone alive and well.
These inductees from 15 nations and multiple occupations have exemplified the culture of civility with their actions for humanity.
1. GARY JOHN HALL
2. APOSTLE MARITONY YAMOT
3. APOSTLE ERNIE HERNANDEZ
4. PRISCILLA N. HERNANDEZ
5. DR. LaDONYA YVETTE
6. REV. SIMON NYANGU
7. DR. MARSHA SMALLING
8. DR. GRACE MANKOWSKI
9. VANESSA ABOAGYE
10. MARGIE HERNANDEZ
11. DR. CHRIS T. PERNELL
12. KAMEELAH S. MAJIED
13. ALESIA ANTOINE
14. ROBBIN HARGROVE
15. JANE WANJA KAMAU
16. LUCY NYAMBURA NGUGI
17. LANDRA RICHARDS
18. PHOLILE MANELI
19. NANCY M. BARTH
20. APOSTLE RONNIE CHIKWAMA
21. IRA ROACH III
22. ADRIANNA JACQUANAE DOWNS
23. VINCENT HALSTON
24. CHRISTOPHER IMUMOLEN
25. ADRIAN S. GOODWIN
26. SERGIO D. DIXON
27. JESSE A. SALGADO
28. GORDON “SCOTT’’ WALKER JR.
29. KORI T. HATEN
30. HANAN N. MAJOR
31. RABBI DAVID D. SMITH
32. AMB. ABUK GARANG AJUONG
33. REGINA PLATT
34. BARBARA H. SMITH
35. TAUNITA HIGHTOWER
36. BETTY SPEAKS
37. MARC HATCHER
38. TAMBA GBAMANJI
39. GARFIELD SPENCER
40. NOKUTHULA GLADNESS LANGA
41. CYNTHIA MORRISON
42. DR. NEWTON AMAGLO
43. PATRICK GITHUKA
44. STELLA OKERE
45. DR. LOUIS C. WILCHER
46. JAKE WARNSMAN
47. KIM JACOBS
48. TITILOLA TURTON
49. AYO OGUNYINKA
50. TITI SUNMONI OLADUNNI
51. CHRISTIANA THOMAS
52. CLARENCE COLE
53. DANIEL HABTEY
Exemplary people like this will certainly turn things around in the world. -Dr. Clyde Rivers
Dr. Clyde Rivers known as Nana Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I Development King at Large Ghana Africa
