US Air Force Awards Ingalls $4.2 Million SBIR Phase III Contract to Advance Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR)

We are thrilled to receive this contract award to continue support of CSAR for the next three years. Ingalls is a proud supporter of the US Air Force’s effort to innovate at the speed of relevance.” — Jason Ingalls, Ingalls CEO & Founder

WOODWORTH, LA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingalls Information Security (“Ingalls”) has won a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract to support the US Air Force in their efforts to onboard innovative XR (Mixed Reality) technologies and manage the Authorization To Operate (ATO) requirements necessary to do so. This multi-year, Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) Phase III contract is being awarded for the enhancement and maintenance of a Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR) tool developed by Ingalls.

CSAR will support the DoD’s mission to field systems at the “speed of innovation” while ensuring cybersecurity requirements are met. CSAR is improving the ATO process by:

• Transforming AF Mandatory forms into easy, manageable sections presented in a logical and sequential format enabling speedy determination of categorization, baseline controls, and assessment path – answering once to eliminate duplication of questions.

• Identifying baseline security controls (technical, operational, and management), building threat matrices, and informing risk while the application is being developed – building in security, not bolting it on.

• Reducing lead time for compliance by assessing applications with an agile, DevSecOps approach.

• Providing a dashboard view for visibility of key cybersecurity controls assessed in the software factory pipeline combined with operational and management controls for supply chain risk management.

• Offering a technology-enabled solution with expert “Human-in-the-Loop" support at key Checkpoints.

“CSAR will change the “snapshot in time” and paper drill compliance approach to a culture where automation and real-time continuous risk monitoring is tightly coupled with supply chain risk management and integrated software factories - which is what the DoD has been striving for,” says Ms. Brandi Pickett, Director of Government Programs.

Ingalls will enhance CSAR with capabilities that enhance visibility into the ATO status of any enrolled project, for both Authorizing Official staff and the Risk Management Team.

Ingalls is working closely with Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Simulations Division Innovation Cell, Dynepic’s MOTAR Team, and stakeholders participating in the Lightweight Simulator Ecosystem (LSE). The collaboration is fostering a built-in, not bolted-on, cybersecurity attitude.

CSAR builds upon the Air Force (AF) Simulators Division’s Simulator Common Architecture Requirements and Standards (SCARS) umbrella initiative by establishing approved baselines, cybersecurity roadmaps, and policies needed for an increased focus on commonality and interoperability for all DoD training efforts. CSAR advances AF commitment for Continuous ATO state, Software Modernization Transformation, and active cyber monitoring.

About Ingalls

Ingalls has provided cybersecurity consulting, testing, managed detection and incident response services since 2010. Operating in war rooms and boardrooms and investigating computer networks targeted by criminals and nation-state-sponsored hackers, Ingalls’ experience hones a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. The company’s core focus is establishing Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence.