Ken Khan, a Pakistani Entrepreneur Mounts the Success in the U.S After 17 Years of Consistent Hardship

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furqan Ken Khan, widely known as Ken Khan in the business world has gained tremendous success after 17 years of continuous hard work. He is a businessman from Pakistan, born and raised there. He moved to the U.S in the early 2000s for career development.
In 2005, he launched a telecom retailer company in the U.S, called Mobilelink USA in association with Cricket Wireless Network. It started with three stores around Houston, Texas. He started this firm with his peer partners; Salman Khan and Yousuf Meghani.
In the starting days of its inauguration, the company faced a lot of management and hierarchy issues. These problems were handled with new tactics and approaches. They redesigned the company’s business model around a customer-centric approach. Customer is the key component in the retail industry.
The company grew to attain prosperous fruits and success over the years. Today, it has over 700 stores across the U.S and several back offices in Pakistan and India. It has over 5000 employees and generates over $200 million of annual revenue.
Ken Khan is a real-life testament to the persistence and hard work that always pays. The true potential isn’t revealed in the smooth path but in a rough journey that can teach a lesson at every step.
Today, he is known to be the pioneer of twenty-eight other businesses in multiple industries, such as electronics, real estate industries, restaurants, wireless and more. While Mobilelink USA continues to flourish successes along with Ken Khan’s achievements.
