FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, April 22, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY: GTSC, DMV KICK OFF 2022 “NO EMPTY CHAIR” EDUCATION AND ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN IN LACKAWANNA

Lackawanna, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will kick off the 2022 “No Empty Chair” education and enforcement campaign with a press event at the Lackawanna High Schoolon Monday, April 25, 2022. The teen driving safety education and enforcement campaign raises awareness of responsible driving in the hope there will be no empty chairs during prom and graduation season. GTSC and DMV officials will be joined by representatives from the Lackawanna Police Department, Lackawanna High School, and a victim advocate for teen driver safety.

When: Monday, April 25, 2022 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Where: Lackawanna High School 500 Martin Road Lackawanna, New York 14218

Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Officer Keith Kwiatkowski, Lackawanna City Police Department Dr. Kiel Illg, Assistant Superintendent, Lackawanna City School District Lindsay Tomidy, Victim Advocate