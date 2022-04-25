Inkscreen CAPTOR™ for Microsoft Intune Managed Camera and Document Scanning App Prevents Employee Data Leaks

CAPTOR for InTune app icon

Capture, Management, Governance of Documents and Multimedia Content on Employee Mobile Devices; Leverages OCR, and enables Secure Microsoft 365 Workflows.

CAPTOR for Intune helps organizations ensure the integrity, security, privacy and appropriate management of their proprietary data captured on BYOD mobile devices” — Josh Bohls

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inkscreen, experts in secure content capture for enterprise and government customers, introduces CAPTOR™ for Microsoft Intune, enabling organizations employing the popular Microsoft Intune Endpoint Manager to simplify the governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) of business content captured on employee devices.

CAPTOR for Intune is the latest iteration of the leading secure camera and content capture solution used by organizations to capture, manage and govern sensitive images, scanned documents, and recorded audio and video - an important concern both for regulatory compliance and intellectual property protections.

CAPTOR is especially helpful with organizations supporting remote workers, telecommuters, and work-from-home (WFH) employees because the user experience is so similar to that of native apps, allowing for easy adoption and understanding of key productivity features such as scanning documents, taking pictures, recording audio and video, and annotating documents and photos.

Inkscreen’s managed mobile capture solutions are particularly popular in regulated environments, because they support a wide range of policies and controls to protect sensitive corporate data. Healthcare, financial services, legal, law enforcement, government, utilities, construction, etc., and innovation environment (such as automotive and product engineering/design) where intellectual property is at stake, are among sectors where CAPTOR is the de facto standard for secure content capture.

Inkscreen recently introduced CAPTOR Compliance – a new feature that logs and reports on potential attempts to violate container and data leakage prevention (DLP) policies set in the organization’s Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) platform, often referred to as insider threats.

CAPTOR For Microsoft Intune - Key Features:

-Scan multi-page documents, edit, annotate, and save as PDF (supports creation of PDF 1.3, 1.4, 1.5, 1.6, 1.7, and PDF/A subtypes).

-Capture high resolution photos with contextual metadata and captions.

-Record audio and video.

-Annotate photos and documents with arrows, drawings, highlighters, and text labels; apply e-signatures to documents.

-Informative captions can be automatically applied to photos.

-Backup content from employee devices to a network drive or content server using WebDAV, SFTP, Microsoft OneDrive®, SMB2 or SMB3

-IT policies to enforce authentication, PDF version, Open In, default browser, file naming, etc.

-Encrypted data container protects content and enables IT administrator to wipe data if device is lost or stolen.

-Completely separate work content from personal to support BYOD/COPE, and enabling personal privacy (GDPR compliance).

-Available for iOS and Android devices.

"Organizations everywhere depend on Microsoft Intune to let employees work in the Microsoft 365 environment on the devices they choose. Especially given the rise in WFH employees, the ability to enforce secure mobile content capture is crucially important to business continuity and regulatory compliance,” said Josh Bohls, CEO, Inkscreen. “CAPTOR for Intune helps organizations ensure the integrity, security, privacy and appropriate management of their proprietary data captured on BYOD mobile devices.”

CAPTOR for Intune is available now. To request a trial or become a CAPTOR reseller, please visit https://www.inkscreen.com/trial.

About Inkscreen

Inkscreen was founded in 2012 to provide enterprise-ready mobile applications to manage and control sensitive content captured on mobile devices. Company founders have extensive backgrounds in enterprise mobility, Fortune 500 IT consulting, and ERP software. For more information, please visit: https://www.inkscreen.com/