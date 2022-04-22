Veloxint, a manufacturer of nanocrystalline metal alloys, recently announced its move to Touchstone Research Laboratory, Ltd., located in Triadelphia, West Virginia. Veloxint is working on commercializing high-tech metal alloys for use in the chemical, solar and aerospace industries. Over the next four years, 200 to 300 jobs are estimated to be created as a result of the move to WV.

Brian Joseph, CEO of Veloxint and Touchstone Research Laboratory, Ltd., is excited about the company’s decision to move to West Virginia.

“There is nothing like this in the world; we’re creating an entirely new product,” said Joseph. “If successful, this technology will affect everything.”

Veloxint’s technology, which is under a license from MIT, represents the culmination of 15 years of research. The alloy design and processing methodologies enable grain size manipulation and stabilization to achieve non-linear performance and/or processing improvements. The company will continue researching the technology and hopes to start manufacturing tungsten, chrome, copper and iron alloys to produce jet engines, cutting tools, machine metals, next-generation rocket engines and many other high-tech applications.

The West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) has provided training funds to educate Touchstone personnel to install, operate and repair the highly sophisticated and one-of-a-kind technical equipment being brought to the Millennium Centre. The Millennium Centre is a world-class technology campus – built in partnership between the WVDED, Regional Economic Development Partnership, and Touchstone Research Laboratory. It encompasses 22 acres along Interstate 70 near Wheeling, WV.

“We are excited that companies like Veloxint are moving into our great state,” said WVDED Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “Our workforce and our citizens are world-class, and we know that they will continue to do great work in furthering the research and the technology brought here by Veloxint.”

Components made from the alloys Veloxint creates are designed to outlast and outperform metal components across transportation, consumer goods, defense and other industrial markets. To learn more about Veloxint, visit veloxint.com.

Connect with the WVDED to discover the opportunities available in West Virginia. Our team will walk with your business every step of the way to locate a new site, expand facilities, export goods, train employees, and much more. Start your journey to saying #YesWV at westvirginia.gov/connect-with-us.