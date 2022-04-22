Comitta, Lawrence Announce $1 Million for New Recycling Technology

West Chester, Pa (April 22, 2022) – State Senator Carolyn Comitta and state Rep. John Lawrence today announced that $1 million in state funding was awarded to the Southeastern Chester County Refuse Authority (SECCRA) for new equipment that will allow it to process single-stream recyclables.

The funding, awarded through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), will support the installation and integration of a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) into SECCRA’s waste and recycling services.

The first of its kind in the Commonwealth, SECCRA’s MRF project will enable single stream recycled materials to be properly sorted and distributed to end users right from its facility, significantly reducing the cost of recycling and keeping the economic benefits in Pennsylvania. It will also help reduce emissions.

“Recyclers are currently facing major challenges with the rising costs of operations, fuel, and more,” Comitta said. “This project will help SECCRA gain control over those expenses by sorting, separating, and selling higher quality recyclables directly to manufacturers. It’s an important step toward keeping recycling sustainable. I’m proud to support this project and I want to thank the staff at SECCRA for all their work in pursuing this innovative technology.”

“The truth is, no one wants to think about what happens to our trash or recyclables once they leave our homes. Here in Southern Chester County, we are fortunate SECCRA is continually looking for the latest and most environmentally responsible methods for our community’s waste,” said Lawrence. “This project gives SECCRA the ability to process recyclables on-site, which is more environmentally responsible and more profitable as well.”

“On behalf of SECCRA and the communities we serve, we are thrilled to have the support of state Senator Comitta, state Rep. Lawrence, and the Commonwealth for this important project,” said Scott Mengle, SECCRA General Manager. “It’s SECCRA’s wholehearted belief that separating recyclables close to where they are generated saves money, energy, and is better for the environment.”

In addition to reducing operational costs and increasing the quantity and quality of materials that get recycled, the MRF will create ten new full-time jobs in Chester County. It is expected to be a model for other rural waste and recycling centers.

RACP is a Commonwealth reimbursement grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized in the state budget, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

