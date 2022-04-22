Senator Collett Announces $7.5 Million For Local Development Projects

North Wales, Pa. – April 22, 2022 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) has announced $7.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants for development projects serving the 12th District.

“I’m proud to have advocated on behalf of these valuable investments in our communities,” said Senator Collett. “From new recreational opportunities and accessible facilities for children of all abilities, to improved living conditions for seniors and volunteer firefighters, these projects will benefit residents of all walks of life.”

Grant recipients serving the 12th District include:

Souderton Mennonite Homes – $2,000,000 to expand the capacity of the facility with 38,500 square feet of new construction and 13,000 square feet of renovation. This will allow for the transition of shared and semi-private rooms to fully private rooms and provide improved common spaces and amenities for residents. Other improvements include: a new entrance, installation of elevators, landscape lighting, an emergency electrical generator, and more.

North Penn YMCA – $2,500,000 for the construction of a full-size gymnasium. The facility will provide space for basketball, pickleball, badminton, tennis, floor hockey, and other youth activities.

Variety Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley – $2,500,000 to construct a new, modern, ADA-accessible cabin, as well as a new headquarters facility for VarietyWorks vocational programs. The new building will also serve as a welcome center and safe drop off and pick up location.

North Penn Volunteer Fire Company – $500,000 to modernize and renovate the existing firehouse in North Wales Borough. This includes renovations to the 2nd floor of the Mill House to provide a safe, comfortable space for the volunteer firefighters, including shower rooms, laundry room and two bunk rooms; exterior façade and gutter improvements; the replacement of the siren structural platform and tower windows; HVAC installation and improvement; firehouse restroom ADA-access improvements; exterior painting, and more.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

