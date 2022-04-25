U.S. – BAVARIA, GERMANY VIRTUAL HYDROGEN EXCHANGE
German, U.S. Hydrogen Business Experts and Innovators to Convene April 27th onlineNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bavarian U.S. Offices announce the first U.S.-Bavarian Hydrogen Expert Exchange, The Power of Hydrogen, taking place virtually on April 27th, 2022
The German State of Bavaria’s Ministry of Economy, Bayern International GmbH and the Bavarian U.S. Offices, in cooperation with the Center Hydrogen.Bavaria (H2.B) and the U.S. Consulate in Munich, Germany are bringing together Bavarian and American hydrogen and fuel cell companies and researchers in a virtual hydrogen expert exchange and online networking.
The Power of Hydrogen will convene U.S. and German hydrogen innovators, industry leaders and experts to discuss the emerging hydrogen sector, with the goal of intensifying the transatlantic dialogue in the sector and fostering new connections for potential collaboration between the regions. The resulting ties will deepen transatlantic relations and encourage economic and scientific exchange. Register HERE.
To highlight the group of distinguished speakers who will lead small, roundtable-like discussions:
From Bavaria Germany: Carolin Reiser, Manager International Affairs at the Center Hydrogen.Bavaria (H2.B) and Stefan Dürr, Head of Technology & Innovation at Center Hydrogen.Bavaria (H2.B), will present their insight on “Business opportunities in Bavaria” – an introduction to the hydrogen business landscape in Bavaria, as well as insights and exchange on key sectors, cooperation potentials and funding possibilities. Marcel Dossow, Research Assistant at the Chair of Energy Systems at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), will discuss scientific cooperation potentials between the US and Bavaria, Germany, giving a presentation of the international future laboratory "REDEFINE Hydrogen Economy (H2E)" and the network "TUM.Hydrogen and PtX".
From the United States: Dr. Joel Rinebold, Director of Energy at the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) / CT Hydrogen-Fuel Cell Coalition, will introduce the business, manufacturing and research landscape for hydrogen in Connecticut and Northeastern U.S.A., preview the proposed U.S. Department of Energy H2Hub region in Northeastern U.S.A. (Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey), and discuss U.S. federal policies and incentives in the hydrogen / fuel cell sector. Bill Elrick, Executive Director of the California Fuel Cell Partnership (CAFCP), will lead a discussion on the application of Hydrogen in Mobility & Transport. Emanuel Wagner, Deputy Director of the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC), will discuss the Production, Deployment, and Storage of hydrogen in the United States.
“With intensified talks between the U.S.A. and Germany about the recent energy disruptions and the need for increased transatlantic energy partnerships, our upcoming dialog between hydrogen innovators is sure to facilitate future international collaboration in the emerging hydrogen sector”, said Jan Danisman Sutherland, Managing Director of the Bavarian U.S. Offices in New York. “We are thrilled to bring hydrogen thought leaders together to lead these virtual discussions with commercial and scientific players from across the U.S. and Bavaria, Germany.”
ABOUT THE U.S. BASED HOSTS:
The Bavarian U.S. Offices for Economic Development, LLC (New York, Cambridge, New Haven, San Francisco) represent Germany’s economic and innovation powerhouse -- Bavaria, in the U.S. They are part of the Bavarian State Ministry for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy. For 25+ years they have been offering confidential assistance to tech and life science companies pursuing European expansion. Their transatlantic team of business expansion experts has strong networks in both the U.S. and German business, investment and innovation ecosystems. All their services are free-of-charge, confidential and available to companies of all sizes and investment stages. For more information visit: https://bavaria.org/
