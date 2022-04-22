Schwank Applauded $4.45 Million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project Grant Funding for the 11th District

Reading – April 22, 2022 – Today, State Sen. Judy Schwank announced two 11th District projects will receive $4.45 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project (RACP) grant funding from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.

$1.45 million will go to Reading Historical Properties, LP for the rehabilitation of the historical Trexler Mansion located at 46 South Fifth Street in the City of Reading. The building was formerly the Reading Elk Lodge from 1909 to 1978. Renovations will include interior and exterior rehabilitation of the building. The developer’s goal is for the building to be a venue for events as well as office space for local businesses.

“Reading is home to numerous buildings that have historic significance to our community and unique architecture,” Schwank said. “The rehabilitation of these buildings and extending their service life well into the future is a crucial component of the overall redevelopment of downtown Reading. This investment further demonstrates Governor Wolf’s commitment to downtown Reading’s revitalization.”

$3 million was awarded to the Rodale Institute, a nonprofit that promotes organic farmer training, research, and consumer education. The funding will go towards a brand-new Science Center facility located in Maxatawny Township. The new Science Center will replace Rodale’s existing outdated lab and provide the surrounding communities with a state-of-the-art facility.

“This is a major investment in Pennsylvania agriculture. Rodale Institute is a world-renowned educational leader in regenerative agriculture and organic food production. The facilities and research that this funding will support has implications for food supply as well as mitigating climate change. It will serve our local farmers as well who are capitalizing on the increasing consumer demand for local and healthy foods.”

